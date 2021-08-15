HomeNews

The Marathon Continues: 10 Nipsey Hussle Quotes On Life, Patience & Success

Posted August 15, 2021

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

Nipsey Hussle

Source: General / Radio One


Ermias Joseph Asghedom, best known to rap fans as Nipsey Hussle, was born on this day (August 15) in 1985.

Though his life was tragically cut short in March 2019, the West Coast artist’s impact on the culture still stands strong. In addition to making a name for himself in the game through the tumultuous route of an independent artist, Neighborhood Nip encouraged listeners to seek liberation through economic freedom and knowledge of self, while driving home the message that life truly is a journey – and through all the ups and downs – The Marathon Continues.

Earlier this year, Big Sean released the visuals for “Deep Reverence,” a track that not only featured the fallen rapper, but highlighted the fact that Nipsey’s spirit is still very much present throughout the California streets he once called home.

For an artist who hadn’t yet reached the commercial heights he was determined to touch, the outpouring of continued admiration from his music peers says a lot about the respect he’d gained during his short time on Earth.

Though no longer here in the physical form, the wisdom continues. Check out some memorable jewels from Nipsey Hussle, a Hip-Hop legend who believed we all have something special to offer the world.

The Marathon Continues: 10 Nipsey Hussle Quotes On Life, Patience & Success  was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com

1. How To Gain True Financial Wealth

2. We All Have Something To Offer The World

3. You Don’t Have To Have All The Answers

4. Push Yourself To The Next Level

5. Overnight Success Is A Myth: Keep Working

6. Sometimes You Have to Take A Step Back To Move Forward

7. On Redirecting His Life

8. Nipsey’s Advice From 50 Cent

9. Nipsey’s Thoughts On Escaping The Hood Mentality

10. Show Up Every Day

Latest

DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…

 2 years ago
02.08.21

Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66

 3 years ago
02.08.21

In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…

 3 years ago
02.08.21

Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…

 3 years ago
03.28.18

RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…

 3 years ago
02.08.21

Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway

 4 years ago
02.08.21

WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…

 4 years ago
10.09.17

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…

 4 years ago
10.04.17
LSAP Radio Logo 2020

Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…

 4 years ago
09.01.17
Photos
Close