LISTEN LIVE . LIKE US ON FACEBOOK . FOLLOW US ON TWITTER .

The Top Ten Sports That Cause The Most Injuries

When it comes to physical activity, sports are a fantastic way to stay fit, develop skills, and enjoy the thrill of competition.

However, they also come with inherent risks.

From high-impact collisions in contact sports to the repetitive strains of endurance activities, athletes of all levels frequently face injuries that can lead to emergency room visits.