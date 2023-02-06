LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

The

2023 Grammy Awards

have come and gone, but the fashion trends from the prestigious night still linger on our style palates.

Beyoncé

made history with the most Grammy wins ever, and the Hip Hop 50th Anniversary tribute had us rocking down memory lane, but the styles are what had our full attention. From bold, sparkling ensembles to sexy cut-out frocks, the fashion theme for this year’s Grammy’s should have been Go Big or Go Home!

We live in an era where doing the most is the standard. Gone are the times when simple fashion garbs graced the red carpets. Nowadays, its futuristic looks, metallics, vinyl, eccentric silhouettes, and feathers galore, with a bit of fringe on the side. Stars are letting their creative sides shine regarding their style choices, and the 2023 Grammys was an opportunity for them to put their fashion artistry on full display.

While each celebrity donned their unique flair, a few elements showed up continuously in their style choices. Strapless garbs, gloves, embellishments, the aluminum look, and see-through ensembles were the top trends at the forefront of Grammy’s fashion. Scroll down to see how some of our favorite celebs sported these fads.

These Fashion Trends Were In Full Effect At The 2023 Grammy Awards was originally published on hellobeautiful.com