These Restaurants Are Participating in Cleveland’s Taco Week!

Published on April 12, 2023

Delicious street tacos filled with birria, carne asada, onion, and cilantro, topped with flavorful salsa, served on a warm corn tortilla for the ultimate Mexican food experience

Source: grandriver / Getty


Who doesn’t love a good taco?

Scroll down to see the videos, reviews, and local news stories of some of Cleveland’s best restaurants that are participating in Cleveland Taco Week!

Cleveland’s taco week began this past Monday and will carry on through Saturday. Some of the most popular area restaurants are participating, and the best part is that most of these places are offering tacos for less than $10!

Which, when you think about it… a $10 taco better be pretty good. I digress…

Keep scrolling to see which Cleveland restaurants are participating in Cleveland’s Taco Week! Did your favorite taco spot make the list?

To stay up to date on everything Cleveland Taco Week related, including website information for each restaurant, Northeast Ohio residents are encouraged to download the free Cleveland Taco Week app by [clicking here].

The following restaurants participating in Cleveland Taco Week don’t have many videos online, but we still encourage you to check them out! Scroll a bit further to see the reviews and produced videos of the spots offering delicious, inexpensive tacos!

  • 49th Tavern – 4129 E 49th St, Newburgh Heights
  • Academy Tavern Food and Liquor – 12800 Larchmere Boulevard, Cleveland
  • Ańejo Tequila Joint – 1051 West 10th Street, Cleveland
  • Ballantine – 4113 Erie Street, Willoughby
  • Crust – 2258 Professor Avenue, Cleveland
  • Nora’s Public House – 4054 Erie Street, Willoughby
  • Ponyboys Kitchen and Bar – 506 East Washington Street, Chagrin Falls
  • The Blue Palm Latin Restaurant & Lounge – 5517 Memphis Avenue, Cleveland
  • The Burnham Restaurant – 100 Lakeside Avenue East, Cleveland
  • Woodstock BBQ – 13362 Madison Avenue, Lakewood

1. Agave and Rye – 1352 West 6th Street, Cleveland

2. Balance Pan-Asian Grille – 515 Euclid Ave, Cleveland, Ohio

3. Bar 32 – 100 Lakeside Avenue East, Cleveland

4. Barrio – Several locations

5. Beerhead Bar & Eatery – 1156 W 11th St, Cleveland, Ohio

6. Billy’s a Cappelli Martini Bar – 7338 Industrial Park on Rt. 306 Mentor

7. Blue Habanero – 6416 Detroit Ave, Cleveland, OH

8. Bomba Taco + Bar – 19980 Detroit Avenue, Lakewood

9. Cilantro Taqueria – 2783 Euclid Heights Boulevard, Cleveland Heights

10. Ghost Pepper Taqueria & Tequila – 1278 West Bagley Road, Berea

11. Gunselman’s Tavern – 21490 Lorain Rd, Fairview Park, OH

12. Hail Mary’s – 27828 Center Ridge Rd Westlake

13. House of Creole – 668 Euclid Ave, Cleveland

14. North High Brewing Company 2814 Detroit Avenue, Cleveland

15. Nuevo Modern Mexican & Tequila Bar 1000 East 9th Street, Cleveland

16. Old River Tap and Social 19245 Detroit Road, Rocky River

17. Paloma 20041 Walker Road, Shaker Heights

18. Saucy Brew Works – 2885 Detroit Avenue, Cleveland

19. Sibling Revelry Brewing – 29305 Clemens Road, Westlake

20. Smokin’ Mary’s BBQ Pit & Saloon – 34173 Center Ridge Road, North Ridgeville

21. Sol 38257 Glenn Avenue, Willoughby

22. Terrestrial Brewing Co./Terra Bistro 7524 Father Frascati, Cleveland

23. The Brew Kettle has locations in Strongsville, Amherst, Hudson and Mentor

24. The Brothers Lounge 11609 Detroit Avenue, Cleveland

25. The Ivy – 1212 West 6th Street, Cleveland

26. The Wild Goose – 4144 Erie Street, Willoughby

27. Twisted Taino Restaurant – 5633 Pearl Road, Parma

