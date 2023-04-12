These Restaurants Are Participating in Cleveland’s Taco Week!

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Who doesn’t love a good taco?

Scroll down to see the videos, reviews, and local news stories of some of Cleveland’s best restaurants that are participating in Cleveland Taco Week!

Cleveland’s taco week began this past Monday and will carry on through Saturday. Some of the most popular area restaurants are participating, and the best part is that most of these places are offering tacos for less than $10!

Which, when you think about it… a $10 taco better be pretty good. I digress…

Keep scrolling to see which Cleveland restaurants are participating in Cleveland’s Taco Week! Did your favorite taco spot make the list?

To stay up to date on everything Cleveland Taco Week related, including website information for each restaurant, Northeast Ohio residents are encouraged to download the free Cleveland Taco Week app by [clicking here].

The following restaurants participating in Cleveland Taco Week don’t have many videos online, but we still encourage you to check them out! Scroll a bit further to see the reviews and produced videos of the spots offering delicious, inexpensive tacos!

49th Tavern – 4129 E 49th St, Newburgh Heights

Academy Tavern Food and Liquor – 12800 Larchmere Boulevard, Cleveland

Ańejo Tequila Joint – 1051 West 10th Street, Cleveland

Ballantine – 4113 Erie Street, Willoughby

Crust – 2258 Professor Avenue, Cleveland

Nora’s Public House – 4054 Erie Street, Willoughby

Ponyboys Kitchen and Bar – 506 East Washington Street, Chagrin Falls

The Blue Palm Latin Restaurant & Lounge – 5517 Memphis Avenue, Cleveland

The Burnham Restaurant – 100 Lakeside Avenue East, Cleveland

Woodstock BBQ – 13362 Madison Avenue, Lakewood

