Listen Live
Sports

Top 10 NBA Players Who Commit The LEAST amount of Personal Fouls

Published on October 27, 2023

Share this

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE
Indiana Pacers Media Day

Source: Dylan Buell / Getty

Top 10 NBA Players Who Commit The LEAST amount of Personal Fouls

A new ranking has revealed which player has caused the least disruption in the NBA over the last five seasons.   

The study, conducted by US betting experts USA Legal Betting, analyzed NBA players’ performance over the past five years to identify who committed the most personal fouls, and scaled this against playing time to reveal the least frequent offenders.   

The Washington Wizards’ Tyus Jones is at the top of the list having only committed a foul once every 34 minutes and 58 seconds.   

This is significantly lower than the average offense frequency committed across the NBA once every 13 minutes and 5 seconds.

Take a look below at the Top 10 NBA Players Who Commit The LEAST amount of Personal Fouls.

Data gathered from Basketball Reference.

Players with less than 4000 minutes played over the previous 5 seasons were removed. 

The post Top 10 NBA Players Who Commit The LEAST amount of Personal Fouls appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.

Top 10 NBA Players Who Commit The LEAST amount of Personal Fouls  was originally published on 1075thefan.com

1. Tyus Jones of the Washington Wizards

Tyus Jones of the Washington Wizards Source:Getty

Minutes played: 7503

Personal Fouls: 217

Frequency of Personal Fouls: 34 minutes 58 seconds

2. Harrison Barnes #40 of the Sacramento Kings

Harrison Barnes #40 of the Sacramento Kings Source:Getty

Minutes played: 12359

Personal Fouls: 487

Frequency of Personal Fouls: 25 minutes 22 seconds

3. Derrick Rose #23 of the Memphis Grizzlies

Derrick Rose #23 of the Memphis Grizzlies Source:Getty

Minutes played: 4943

Personal Fouls: 195

Frequency of Personal Fouls: 25 minutes 21 seconds

4. Darius Bazley #7 of the Brooklyn Nets

Darius Bazley #7 of the Brooklyn Nets Source:Getty

Minutes played: 5384

Personal Fouls: 227

Frequency of Personal Fouls: 23 minutes 43 seconds

5. Tyrese Haliburton #0 of the Indiana Pacers

Tyrese Haliburton #0 of the Indiana Pacers Source:Getty

Minutes played: 6323

Personal Fouls: 273

Frequency of Personal Fouls: 23 minutes 9 seconds

6. Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat

Jimmy Butler #22 of the Miami Heat Source:Getty

Minutes played: 9958

Personal Fouls: 431

Frequency of Personal Fouls: 23 minutes 6 seconds

7. Lou Williams #6 of the Atlanta Hawks

Lou Williams #6 of the Atlanta Hawks Source:Getty

Minutes played: 6079

Personal Fouls: 270

Frequency of Personal Fouls: 22 minutes 30 seconds

8. Monte Morris #5 of the Detroit Pistons

Monte Morris #5 of the Detroit Pistons Source:Getty

Minutes played: 8736

Personal Fouls: 390

Frequency of Personal Fouls: 22 minutes 24 seconds

9. Tyler Herro #14 of the Miami Heat

Tyler Herro #14 of the Miami Heat Source:Getty

Minutes played: 7631

Personal Fouls: 343

Frequency of Personal Fouls: 22 minutes 15 seconds

10. Kemba Walker, #15 of AS Monaco

Kemba Walker, #15 of AS Monaco Source:Getty

(No longer in the NBA. Walker signed with a European team in July)

Minutes played: 7066

Personal Fouls: 331

Frequency of Personal Fouls: 21 minutes 21 seconds

WERE-AM 1490

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close