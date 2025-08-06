Top 15 Best-Selling Hip-Hop’s Vinyl
As digital streams dominate the charts and playlists shape our daily soundtracks, vinyl has made a powerful return—proving that some experiences just hit different when they spin on a turntable.
For hip-hop and rap fans, this resurgence has created a renewed appreciation for the album as an art form.
From carefully designed cover art to track sequencing that tells a story, these records remind us of a time when pressing “play” meant dropping the needle.
The best-selling rap albums on vinyl reflect more than just commercial success—they’re cultural landmarks.
These bodies of work have defined eras, shaped styles, and sparked conversations that stretch far beyond the booth.
Whether it’s a double LP that changed the direction of East Coast lyricism or a genre-bending release that shattered the mold of what rap could be, these albums have stood the test of time.
Many of the top-selling records also saw a second life thanks to reissues, anniversary pressings, and collector’s editions that have become must-haves for crate diggers and casual fans alike.
As we honor National Vinyl Day, we’re highlighting the 15 best-selling rap albums that continue to move units and move culture.
1. The Eminem Show – Eminem
U.S. sales: ~27 million units (Diamond RIAA)
2. The Marshall Mathers LP – Eminem
Worldwide sales: ~25 million copies; U.S. Diamond (12× Platinum) certification
3. All Eyez on Me – 2Pac
Certified Diamond (double album counts as two units); U.S. shipments over 5.8 million
4. Speakerboxxx / The Love Below – OutKast
RIAA: 13× Platinum (~13 million units) in the U.S.; certified highest‑selling rap album ever
5. Get Rich or Die Tryin’ – 50 Cent
U.S. sales: ~9 million (RIAA); ~13 million worldwide
6. Life After Death – The Notorious B.I.G.
11 million units (RIAA Diamond) in the U.S.
7. The Miseducation of Lauryn Hill – Lauryn Hill
U.S. Diamond-certified; over 20 million units worldwide
8. Recovery – Eminem
Worldwide: ~20 million units sold; U.S. triple‑platinum (approx. 4.5 million)
9. Encore / 8 Mile – Eminem
Each with sales around ~20 million equivalent album units globally
10. Graduation – Kanye West
Part of Kanye’s ~120 million total career EAS
11. The Blueprint – Jay‑Z
Contributes to Jay‑Z’s ~101.5 million EAS crown
12. Tha Carter III – Lil Wayne
Part of Lil Wayne’s ~64.2 million EAS total
13. Views – Drake
Under Drake’s ~169.4 million total equivalent album sales
14. Astroworld – Travis Scott
In Travis’s ~65.9 million EAS career total (though not singled out, it’s among his top sellers)
