Top 15 Worst D1 College Mascots Of This Year
When you pick a college to attend there are a lot of deciding factors.. living, financials, what town it is in, or even what sports they have.
But what about the mascot? Hmm..
There are some really good mascots out and about nowadays. You have the Oregon Duck, The TCU Horned Frog, and The Ohio State Buckeye. You can spot them a mile away and they more than fit in with the teams.
But then there are also some really bad mascots out there. You have Xavier’s blue blob, Purdue Pete, and the Syracuse orange “otto”. Sometimes you spot these mascots out on the field or the court and wondering how they are finding there way around.
Some schools don’t really have good team names and they have to take a shot in the dark for a mascot. For example, the Alabama Crimson Tide have a elephant as their mascot. The story behind that is In the 1920s, when Alabama went to its first Rose Bowl, the nickname for the team was the Thin Red Line. A Birmingham luggage company named Bambarger Trunk Co. used a red elephant for its symbol and passed out little red elephants to Alabama fans departing for Pasadena from Birmingham. Thats the logic behind the confusion.
We took a look at division I colleges and created a list that shows the ‘Top 15 Worst D1 College Mascots Of This Year’ below.
1. Xavier Musketeers mascots The Blue Blob and D’Artagnan the MusketeerSource:Getty
Okay we get D’Artagnan the Musketeer but where does the blue blob come into play?
2. Providence Friars mascot Friar DomSource:Getty
Nothing better than having a mascot that looks like he is in constant panic mode!
3. The Penn State Nittany Lions mascotSource:Getty
Who told this guy he could where his pajamas to the game?
4. The Wichita State Shockers mascot WuShockSource:Getty
I am sorry, but I am not even taking my kid up to see this mascot.
5. The Richmond Spiders mascotSource:Getty
I did not think this mascot was a spider the first time I saw it.
6. Purdue Boilermakers mascot Purdue PeteSource:Getty
It is hard when your mascot is just a plain man who is an engineer. Oh yeah, and scary when he has an oversized head.
7. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Mascot Big RedSource:Getty
I feel like this thing would open its mouth to eat me and I would never come back like one of those inflatable mascots do.
8. The Stanford tree mascotSource:Getty
I mean the tree is pretty cool, but I would hate to be the mascot with the leaves hitting me in the face 24/7.
9. The Syracuse Orange mascot “Otto”Source:Getty
An orange.. an orange where the smiley face of the costume is at your torso.. intersting.
10. Kansas State Wildcats mascot Willie WildcatSource:Getty
A plain joe with a not very developed mascot head.
11. Saint Louis Billikens mascotSource:Getty
Holy white. hope no one with greasy fingers touches this mascots face.
12. Alabama mascot Big AlSource:Getty
An elephant based on a story from your first rose bowl.. what do you think Alabama’s mascot should be?
13. Arizona State Sun Devils mascot SparkySource:Getty
Any mascot with the word devil in it gets a bad rap. one cause they look so angry or sneaky.
14. Oklahoma State Cowboys mascot Pistol PeteSource:Getty
This mascot has to have strong neck muscles to carry this hat around everyhere. I wonder how many times he bumps into things.
15. Vermont Catamounts mascotSource:Getty
This catamount looks like it came from my daughters toddler show.