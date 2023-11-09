Listen Live
Sports

Top 15 Worst D1 College Mascots Of This Year

Published on November 9, 2023

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE
COLLEGE FOOTBALL: OCT 07 Syracuse at North Carolina

Source: Icon Sportswire / Getty

Top 15 Worst D1 College Mascots Of This Year

When you pick a college to attend there are a lot of deciding factors.. living, financials, what town it is in, or even what sports they have.

But what about the mascot? Hmm..

There are some really good mascots out and about nowadays. You have the Oregon Duck, The TCU Horned Frog, and The Ohio State Buckeye. You can spot them a mile away and they more than fit in with the teams.

But then there are also some really bad mascots out there. You have Xavier’s blue blob, Purdue Pete, and the Syracuse orange “otto”. Sometimes you spot these mascots out on the field or the court and wondering how they are finding there way around.

Some schools don’t really have good team names and they have to take a shot in the dark for a mascot. For example, the Alabama Crimson Tide have a elephant as their mascot. The story behind that is In the 1920s, when Alabama went to its first Rose Bowl, the nickname for the team was the Thin Red Line. A Birmingham luggage company named Bambarger Trunk Co. used a red elephant for its symbol and passed out little red elephants to Alabama fans departing for Pasadena from Birmingham. Thats the logic behind the confusion.

We took a look at division I colleges and created a list that shows the ‘Top 15 Worst D1 College Mascots Of This Year’ below.

The post Top 15 Worst D1 College Mascots Of This Year appeared first on 93.5 / 107.5 The Fan.

Top 15 Worst D1 College Mascots Of This Year  was originally published on 1075thefan.com

1. Xavier Musketeers mascots The Blue Blob and D’Artagnan the Musketeer

Xavier Musketeers mascots The Blue Blob and D'Artagnan the Musketeer Source:Getty

Okay we get D’Artagnan the Musketeer but where does the blue blob come into play?

2. Providence Friars mascot Friar Dom

Providence Friars mascot Friar Dom Source:Getty

Nothing better than having a mascot that looks like he is in constant panic mode!

3. The Penn State Nittany Lions mascot

The Penn State Nittany Lions mascot Source:Getty

Who told this guy he could where his pajamas to the game?

4. The Wichita State Shockers mascot WuShock

The Wichita State Shockers mascot WuShock Source:Getty

I am sorry, but I am not even taking my kid up to see this mascot.

5. The Richmond Spiders mascot

The Richmond Spiders mascot Source:Getty

I did not think this mascot was a spider the first time I saw it.

6. Purdue Boilermakers mascot Purdue Pete

Purdue Boilermakers mascot Purdue Pete Source:Getty

It is hard when your mascot is just a plain man who is an engineer. Oh yeah, and scary when he has an oversized head.

7. Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Mascot Big Red

Western Kentucky Hilltoppers Mascot Big Red Source:Getty

I feel like this thing would open its mouth to eat me and I would never come back like one of those inflatable mascots do.

8. The Stanford tree mascot

The Stanford tree mascot Source:Getty

I mean the tree is pretty cool, but I would hate to be the mascot with the leaves hitting me in the face 24/7.

9. The Syracuse Orange mascot “Otto”

The Syracuse Orange mascot "Otto" Source:Getty

An orange.. an orange where the smiley face of the costume is at your torso.. intersting.

10. Kansas State Wildcats mascot Willie Wildcat

Kansas State Wildcats mascot Willie Wildcat Source:Getty

A plain joe with a not very developed mascot head.

11. Saint Louis Billikens mascot

Saint Louis Billikens mascot Source:Getty

Holy white. hope no one with greasy fingers touches this mascots face.

12. Alabama mascot Big Al

Alabama mascot Big Al Source:Getty

An elephant based on a story from your first rose bowl.. what do you think Alabama’s mascot should be?

13. Arizona State Sun Devils mascot Sparky

Arizona State Sun Devils mascot Sparky Source:Getty

Any mascot with the word devil in it gets a bad rap. one cause they look so angry or sneaky.

14. Oklahoma State Cowboys mascot Pistol Pete

Oklahoma State Cowboys mascot Pistol Pete Source:Getty

This mascot has to have strong neck muscles to carry this hat around everyhere. I wonder how many times he bumps into things.

15. Vermont Catamounts mascot

Vermont Catamounts mascot Source:Getty

This catamount looks like it came from my daughters toddler show.

WERE-AM 1490

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close