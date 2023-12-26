LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Proper form is an essential fundamental to be successful in any sport that you play. Swimming, swinging a golf club, and hitting a baseball all include a technique that prioritizes form over power. The same can be said with pitching a baseball, throwing a football, and shooting a basketball.

The ‘proper’ technique for a shooting a basketball requires your knees to be bent before the jump. Once in the air, your non-dominant hand should be placed on the side of the ball for balancing your shot. Your dominant hand should be placed under the basketball to ‘shoot’ the ball into the basket.

Your elbow should be tucked in, meaning a your elbow should be aligned under your shooting hand. You should release the ball at the peak of your jumpshot, and follow through with the fingers of your shooting hand to get that ‘spin’ on the ball.

If you do not follow this step-by-step guide on how to shoot a basketball, there is still a good chance you could make it to the NBA. Just ask these thirty players who have made it to the league doing things their own way.

Who has the ugliest jumpshot in NBA history?

It is debatable who exactly has the ugliest jumpshot in league history. Some of the names that constantly come up in this discussion are Shaquille O’Neal, Shawn Marion, and Bill Cartwright.

Although shooting forms have evolved over time to from an underhanded release to a shooting stroke as pure as Steph Curry, even some of today’s NBA stars have unorthodox shooting forms. Tyrese Haliburton is one of the league’s latest players in the league to be recognized for his unconventional form.

Our Team at RNBPhilly curated of list (no order) of the ugliest jumpshots to ever grace the National Basketball Association. Let us know if we missed anybody!

Take a look at the Top 30 Ugliest shooting forms in NBA history below!

