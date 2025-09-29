LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Top 50 All-Time Funniest Fantasy Basketball Team Names

Welcome, basketball enthusiasts!

The thrilling season of fantasy basketball is upon us.

Whether you’re a seasoned strategist aiming to claim the title for the most inventive team name in your league or a last-minute drafter prepping for tonight’s critical picks (don’t forget to add that standout profile picture), this is the moment we’ve all been eagerly anticipating.

Every year, without fail, we dive into a sea of lists and rankings to discover that perfect fantasy basketball team name for ourselves.

Sometimes, we draw inspiration from player names, transforming them into unique creations, and other times we just think of something random and roll with it.

One name reigning supreme in 2025 so far has been: ChetGPT

It’s now your time to pick.

Scroll down and enjoy the best list of Top 50 All-Time Funniest Fantasy Basketball Team Names.

RELATED | 50 Of The All-Time Funniest Fantasy Football Team Names In 2025

Top 50 All-Time Funniest Fantasy Basketball Team Names was originally published on 1075thefan.com

1. A Friend In Need Is A Friend Embiid Source:Getty 2. Beal or No Beal Source:Getty 3. ChetGPT Source:Getty 4. Come Out and Klay Source:Getty 5. Don’t Go Jayson Waterfalls Source:Getty 6. Grand Theft Rondo Source:Getty 7. It’s On Like Doncic Kong Source:Getty 8. Rock ‘Em, Siakam Robots Source:Getty 9. Smokin’ A Bol Source:Getty 10. Towns With The Sickness Source:Getty 11. Wiggins Out Source:Getty 12. There Goes My Herro Source:Getty 13. The Zion King Source:Getty 14. Full Metal Jokic Source:Getty 15. Jrue Let the Dogs Out Source:Getty 16. Ja and Order Source:Getty 17. Harden the Interruption Source:Getty 18. Ice Trae Source:Getty 19. Haliburton Co. Source:Getty 20. Kawhian Punch Source:Getty 21. Winbanyama Source:Getty 22. Zero Fox Given Source:Getty 23. Too Hot to Randle Source:Getty 24. Three Point Threats Source:Getty 25. Bricks and Mortar inc. Source:Getty 26. Hoosier Daddy? Source:Getty 27. No Harm, No Foul Source:Getty 28. Kawhi So Serious? Source:Getty 29. Fast Break Fanatics Source:Getty 30. Load Management Lovers Source:Getty 31. 3’s & D’s Source:Getty 32. Flu Game Fighters Source:Getty 33. I’m just Joakim with ya Source:Getty 34. Ball So Hard University Source:Getty 35. Hoop There It Is Source:Getty 36. J’s on my feet Source:Getty 37. Jokic of the Year Source:Getty 38. Dame Time Travelers Source:Getty 39. Hardened Criminals Source:Getty 40. Longshots Source:Getty 41. Logo Launchers Source:Getty 42. Shaq’s Fools Source:Getty 43. Dunk Dynasty Source:Getty 44. The Basket Case Scenario Source:Getty 45. Hardwood Haters Source:Getty 46. Obi tappin Source:Getty 47. Slick Leonard’s Boom Babies Source:Getty 48. Curious George Source:Getty 49. Kawhiet Riot Source:Getty 50. Jokic of All Trades Source:Getty