Top 50 All-Time Funniest Fantasy Basketball Team Names

Published on September 29, 2025

Sacramento Kings v Phoenix Suns

Source: Kelsey Grant / Getty

Top 50 All-Time Funniest Fantasy Basketball Team Names

Welcome, basketball enthusiasts!

The thrilling season of fantasy basketball is upon us.

Whether you’re a seasoned strategist aiming to claim the title for the most inventive team name in your league or a last-minute drafter prepping for tonight’s critical picks (don’t forget to add that standout profile picture), this is the moment we’ve all been eagerly anticipating.

Every year, without fail, we dive into a sea of lists and rankings to discover that perfect fantasy basketball team name for ourselves.

Sometimes, we draw inspiration from player names, transforming them into unique creations, and other times we just think of something random and roll with it.

One name reigning supreme in 2025 so far has been: ChetGPT

It’s now your time to pick.

Scroll down and enjoy the best list of Top 50 All-Time Funniest Fantasy Basketball Team Names.

Top 50 All-Time Funniest Fantasy Basketball Team Names  was originally published on 1075thefan.com

1. A Friend In Need Is A Friend Embiid

A Friend In Need Is A Friend Embiid Source:Getty

2. Beal or No Beal

Beal or No Beal Source:Getty

3. ChetGPT

ChetGPT Source:Getty

4. Come Out and Klay

Come Out and Klay Source:Getty

5. Don’t Go Jayson Waterfalls

Don't Go Jayson Waterfalls Source:Getty

6. Grand Theft Rondo

Grand Theft Rondo Source:Getty

7. It’s On Like Doncic Kong

It's On Like Doncic Kong Source:Getty

8. Rock ‘Em, Siakam Robots

Rock 'Em, Siakam Robots Source:Getty

9. Smokin’ A Bol

Smokin' A Bol Source:Getty

10. Towns With The Sickness

Towns With The Sickness Source:Getty

11. Wiggins Out

Wiggins Out Source:Getty

12. There Goes My Herro

There Goes My Herro Source:Getty

13. The Zion King

The Zion King Source:Getty

14. Full Metal Jokic

Full Metal Jokic Source:Getty

15. Jrue Let the Dogs Out

Jrue Let the Dogs Out Source:Getty

16. Ja and Order

Ja and Order Source:Getty

17. Harden the Interruption

Harden the Interruption Source:Getty

18. Ice Trae

Ice Trae Source:Getty

19. Haliburton Co.

Haliburton Co. Source:Getty

20. Kawhian Punch

Kawhian Punch Source:Getty

21. Winbanyama

Winbanyama Source:Getty

22. Zero Fox Given

Zero Fox Given Source:Getty

23. Too Hot to Randle

Too Hot to Randle Source:Getty

24. Three Point Threats

Three Point Threats Source:Getty

25. Bricks and Mortar inc.

Bricks and Mortar inc. Source:Getty

26. Hoosier Daddy?

Hoosier Daddy? Source:Getty

27. No Harm, No Foul

No Harm, No Foul Source:Getty

28. Kawhi So Serious?

Kawhi So Serious? Source:Getty

29. Fast Break Fanatics

Fast Break Fanatics Source:Getty

30. Load Management Lovers

Load Management Lovers Source:Getty

31. 3’s & D’s

3’s & D’s Source:Getty

32. Flu Game Fighters

Flu Game Fighters Source:Getty

33. I’m just Joakim with ya

I’m just Joakim with ya Source:Getty

34. Ball So Hard University

Ball So Hard University Source:Getty

35. Hoop There It Is

Hoop There It Is Source:Getty

36. J’s on my feet

J’s on my feet Source:Getty

37. Jokic of the Year

Jokic of the Year Source:Getty

38. Dame Time Travelers

Dame Time Travelers Source:Getty

39. Hardened Criminals

Hardened Criminals Source:Getty

40. Longshots

Longshots Source:Getty

41. Logo Launchers

Logo Launchers Source:Getty

42. Shaq’s Fools

Shaq’s Fools Source:Getty

43. Dunk Dynasty

Dunk Dynasty Source:Getty

44. The Basket Case Scenario

The Basket Case Scenario Source:Getty

45. Hardwood Haters

Hardwood Haters Source:Getty

46. Obi tappin

Obi tappin Source:Getty

47. Slick Leonard’s Boom Babies

Slick Leonard’s Boom Babies Source:Getty

48. Curious George

Curious George Source:Getty

49. Kawhiet Riot

Kawhiet Riot Source:Getty

50. Jokic of All Trades

Jokic of All Trades Source:Getty
