LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

Top 8 Funniest Local News Interviews Of All Time

There is nothing better than a good old-fashion local news interview with an animated civilian to tell the tale.

This is one thing all Americans can get behind; we know a good local news interview when we see one.

There have been numerous instances of funny news interviews that have captured the attention of people around the world.

These interviews often involve unexpected and humorous moments that make them memorable.

Check out below the Top 8 Funniest Local News Interviews Of All Time!

The post Top 8 Funniest Local News Interviews Of All Time appeared first on WIBC 93.1 FM.

Top 8 Funniest Local News Interviews Of All Time was originally published on wibc.com