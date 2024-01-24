Tristan Thompson Suspended, Gets Ripped On X For Always Cheating

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

As we reported earlier, Tristan Thompson has been suspended without pay by the NBA for 25 games.

Thompson, 32, was found to have ibutamoren, a growth hormone, and SARM LGD-4033, used by bodybuilders to increase muscle enhancement, in his system.

It didn’t take long for X users to start going in on Thompson’s cheating allegations, frequently comparing it to his on-again, off-again relationship with Khloe Kardashian.

One user on X even posted, “I’m gonna be honest and say I had no clue Tristan Thompson even still played basketball.”

Tristan Thompson helped Cleveland win its first championship in 2016. He resigned with the Cavs on September 12 of this season.

Check out some of the tweets (X posts?… who knows) below, and let us know if the treatment or if social media is taking it too far!

