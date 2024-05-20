Listen Live
Technology

Twitter Is Now X.Com, Xitter Says We’re Still Calling It By Its Original Name

Published on May 20, 2024

Share the post

Share this link via

Or copy link

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE

X Officially Replaces Twitter.com

Source: NurPhoto / Getty / X / Twitter


It took a while, but Twitter.com is officially dead.

The rollout for X, Elon Musk’s version of the social media platform known as Twitter, was a hot ass mess. Logging onto Twitter.com still worked, and sharing tweets on websites didn’t work unless you changed the x in the URL to Twitter (that still is the case.).

Today, many desktop Twitter users were surprised to see that typing Twitter.com now redirects them to Elon Musk’s X.

Along with the redirect, a message at the bottom of the webpage says, “We are letting you know that we are changing our URL, but your privacy and data protection settings remain the same.”

The domain transition from Twitter to now X was a weird one. Almost everything, like the platform’s official account, mobile apps, and useless premium accounts, was under the new X branding, while Twitter.com still worked.

Of course, even though Elon Musk is still turning X into the “everything app” he has envisioned, users on X are sticking by the original name and telling Musk, “We are still gonna call it Twitter.”

The platform, formerly known as Twitter, has seen better days. Bots live in people’s mentions, porn is all over timelines, and there are way too many Cheech and Chong edible ads.

Still, as our favorite tech reviewer, Marques Brownlee, said in a post, it’s “still Twitter.”

You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

Twitter Is Now X.Com, Xitter Says We’re Still Calling It By Its Original Name  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. Same

2. Forever

3.

4.

5.

6.

7.

8.

9.

10.

Trending
Firefighters Extinguishing Blaze in Industrial Area
News

Roads Closed Following Chemical Plant Explosion In Northeast Ohio

National

The Mysterious Story Of Tituba: A Black Slave Woman Who Sparked The Salem Witch Trials

5 items
Feature

Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ Let Them Eat Cake, The Return of Simone Biles, Living in Uganda is “Hell” For Queer

National

Increases To The Child Care And Development Block Grant Were Helpful, But Consistent Funding Is Needed

News

74-Year-Old Ohio Woman Arrested For Attempted Bank Robbery

National

Video Shows Campus ‘Karen’ At Northwestern U Calling Cops And Lying About Being ‘Surrounded’ During Pro-Palestinian Protest

Police, sirens and yellow tape for crime scene, investigation and barricade in night for warning, danger or sign. Forensic inspection, street or road with security for robbery, murder and no entry
News

Lorain: Suspect Who Attacked U.S. Marshalls Shot Dead

News

Watch Roger Fortson’s Funeral: Livestream Options To View Homegoing Service Online From Georgia

WERE-AM 1490

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close