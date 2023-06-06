Two Browns Players Robbed at Gunpoint

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

A pair of players for the Cleveland Browns were recently robbed at gunpoint by six men wearing masks, according to reports.

The two teammates were Greg Newsome II and Perrion Winfrey. Neither player was harmed during the robbery.

Newsome and Winfrey were leaving a nightclub Saturday night. At around 3:30 a.m., as they made their way to a nearby parking lot, they were rushed by six armed men wearing masks. The players lost their jewelry and Newsome’s truck was stolen as well.

Newsome took to Twitter that night, posting “It’s a cruel world we live in.”.

In a separate incident, but also over the weekend, fellow Browns player Demetric Felton’s truck was stolen from his apartment parking lot garage.

Police say they’re still trying to track down the vehicles.

Information from ESPN was used in this post. To see their entire report, [click here].

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.

