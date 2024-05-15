Listen Live
[VIDEO] 12 Major Hip Hop Beefs You (Probably) Forgot About

Published on May 15, 2024

Rap Wars

Rap Wars


It’s officially diss record season.

Ever since Katt Williams took aim at everybody in the early parts of 2024, the smoke has been on. Celebs are callin’ each other out, and there’s no signs of it slowing down. From Soulja Boy‘s shots at Metro Boomin’ (which pivoted to an online war of words between Souljan and 21 Savage) to the now-infamous rap tracks between Drake and Kendrick Lamar, everybody’s got a problem with, well.. everybody.

Recently, King Combs took aim at 50 Cent for his consistent trolling of King’s dad, Puff Daddy. Of course this is a diss that will likely come and go… which made us think: What happened to all the beefs that didn’t make the culture stop.. what about the ones that came and went?


With that said, here are a dozen rap feuds that you may have forgotten all about.

 

[VIDEO] 12 Major Hip Hop Beefs You (Probably) Forgot About  was originally published on theboxhouston.com

1. Soulja Boy vs Ice-T

2. MC Hammer Disses Jay-Z

3. KRS-One vs. Nelly

4. MGK Takes Fire at Eminem

5. Drake Shoots at Common

6. The Game Disses Joe Budden

7. Ma$e and Cam’Ron’s Fallout

8. The Migos and Joe Budden Almost Throw Down

9. Gillie’s Saga Against Lil Wayne

10. Diggy Simmons Goes at J. Cole for His Sister’s Honor

11. Ye vs 50

12. Meek Mill vs Wale

