WATCH: PGA Golfer Adam Hadwin Gets Tackled Celebrating Nick Taylor’s Canadian Open Win!

PGA Golfer Adam Hadwin Gets Tackled Celebrating Nick Taylor’s Canadian Open Win! A Canadian Open security guard mistakenly tackled PGA Tour golfer Adam Hadwin yesterday who ran onto the green to celebrate his Canadian friends big victory!!

Nick Taylor nailed a 72-foot eagle putt on the fourth playoff hole of the Canadian Open in Toronto to win the Canadian Open outright.The win made him the first Canada native to win the event in more than half a century.

Adam Hadwin (whowas the one who got tackled) finished tied for 12th place in the same tournament.

Watch it all play out as Adam Hadwin get tackled by the security guard from multiple different angles below!

