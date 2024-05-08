Listen Live
Technology

Well Done HellDivers: PlayStation Reverses Course On PSN Linking Requirement

Published on May 8, 2024

Helldivers 2

Source: Arrowhead Game Studios/ Sony Interactive Entertainment / Helldivers 2


Well done Helldivers. PlayStation is now saying whoops, after gamers made it loud and very clear that they did not rock with the PSN linking requirement to continue playing Helldivers 2 on Windows PC via Steam.

After destroying all the goodwill Arrowhead Game Studios built with Helldivers 2 and its fantastic spin on a live service genre, PlayStation finally admitted they f*cked up by requiring PC players to get a free PSN account.

The decision came after two days of Helldivers 2 players expressing their anger on social media and flooding the game’s Steam page with negative reviews that also hit other PlayStation titles after Steam delisted the popular shooter in 177 countries.

Via PlayStation’s official account on X, formerly Twitter, the company wrote:

Helldivers fans — we’ve heard your feedback on the Helldivers 2 account linking update. The May 6 update, which would have required Steam and PlayStation Network account linking for new players and for current players beginning May 30, will not be moving forward.

We’re still learning what is best for PC players and your feedback has been invaluable. Thanks again for your continued support of Helldivers 2 and we’ll keep you updated on future plans.

What Possibly Led To PlayStation’s Reversal

The fallout from the dumb policy led to Arrowhead CEO Johan Pilestedt expressing his frustration on X. “Waking up to the sunshine of yesterday replaced with a dreary drizzle and shivering winds makes me reflect on how I spent my time those rare few moments when all was perfect,” Pilestedt said.

On Sunday, before PlayStation decided not to proceed with mandatory PSN linking, he noted his company was “talking solutions” with the company, which ultimately led to PlayStation’s change of heart.

He also took some blame on the matter as well, saying he was not completely “blameless,” adding they “didn’t talk about it enough” regarding account linking.

The review bombing and harassment of Arrowhead’s community managers and developers likely aided in PlayStation’s policy reversal.

We’re happy people can spread democracy again and continue the fight to liberate Super Earth.

You can see more reactions in the gallery below.

Well Done HellDivers: PlayStation Reverses Course On PSN Linking Requirement  was originally published on hiphopwired.com

1. For real, they were innocent in the matter.

2. Exactly

3. PlayStation pay attention

4. YES!

5.

6.

7.

8. Only losers do things like this.

9. Lol, chill

10. We do too.

11.

12.

