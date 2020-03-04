CLE
HomeCLE

LOCAL NEWS: ‘Jeopardy!’ Shows the City of Akron Some Love

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE
2019 NHL Awards

Source: Ethan Miller / Getty

Akron, OH got an unexpected boost on the popular game show ‘Jeopardy!’ during its Mar. 3 edition.

The question involved one of the city’s most famous celebrities.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Under the category Charitable Celebs, “Jeopardy!” payed homage to this Northeast Ohio city.

The clue: “LeBron James pledged to pay for more than 1,000 scholarships in this Ohio city of his birth.”

The answer, as expected, involved Akron.

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Eric McCandless and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Ethan Miller and Getty Images

Post and Third Picture Courtesy of Facebook and Jeopardy!

LeBron And Savannah James Are #ParentGoals

12 photos Launch gallery

LeBron And Savannah James Are #ParentGoals

Continue reading LeBron And Savannah James Are #ParentGoals

LeBron And Savannah James Are #ParentGoals

[caption id="attachment_3067307" align="aligncenter" width="683"] Source: Joe Robbins / Getty[/caption] When it comes to Black love, LeBron and Savannah James come to mind. The super couple created super children, who are all talented in their own right, but it’s this picture of King James and Savannah cheering for Bronny that has gone viral. Even as a freshman, Bronny is a stellar athlete on his way to the NBA. And the youngster showed out this weekend against his dad’s alma mater St. Vincent-St. Mary. LeBron and Savannah watched on court side like proud parents as their son led his school Sierra Canyon to a win with his winning lay up. If they weren’t your #relationshipgoals before they’re that and more as we add #parentgoals to their moniker as well. See how social media is reacting to a photo of them at his game.

LOCAL NEWS: ‘Jeopardy!’ Shows the City of Akron Some Love  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Latest

DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…

 2 years ago
02.08.21

Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66

 3 years ago
02.08.21

In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…

 3 years ago
02.08.21

Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…

 3 years ago
03.28.18

RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway

 4 years ago
02.08.21

WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…

 4 years ago
10.09.17

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…

 4 years ago
10.04.17
LSAP Radio Logo 2020

Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…

 4 years ago
09.01.17
Photos
Close