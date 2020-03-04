LOCAL NEWS: ‘Jeopardy!’ Shows the City of Akron Some Love

Akron, OH got an unexpected boost on the popular game show ‘Jeopardy!’ during its Mar. 3 edition.
The question involved one of the city’s most famous celebrities.
From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:
Under the category Charitable Celebs, “Jeopardy!” payed homage to this Northeast Ohio city.
The clue: “LeBron James pledged to pay for more than 1,000 scholarships in this Ohio city of his birth.”
The answer, as expected, involved Akron.
