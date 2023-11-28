WERE-AM 1490

'The Amanda Seales Show' kicks off Black History Month with an interesting question: does the annual celebration still hit the way it used to? The post Has Black History Month Changed Over Time? | The Amanda Seales Show appeared first on Black America Web.
Republicans are attacking Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar and calling to "deport" her after they misunderstood her speech to Somalis. The post Republicans Want To Censure And ‘Deport’ Rep. Ilhan Omar For Saying Something She Never Said appeared first on NewsOne.
‘Get Screened’: Lloyd Austin Addresses Prostate Cancer Risks For Black Men, Apologizes For ‘Secret’ Diagnosis
Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin broke his silence following his "secret" cancer diagnosis and treatment and emphasized cancer risks for Black men. The post ‘Get Screened’: Lloyd Austin Addresses Prostate Cancer Risks For Black Men, Apologizes For ‘Secret’ Diagnosis appeared first on NewsOne.
Nikki Haley Tells ‘The Breakfast Club’ Obama Caused Racial Division And Dylan Roof Murders Weren’t Racist
During an interview on "The Breakfast Club," Nikki Haley said racial division started under Obama and the Dylann Roof killings weren't racist. The post Nikki Haley Tells ‘The Breakfast Club’ Obama Caused Racial Division And Dylan Roof Murders Weren’t Racist appeared first on NewsOne.