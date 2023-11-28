WERE-AM 1490

Listen Live
View Full Schedule
BHM2024 - Raleigh Sponsored
National

Trump Says He’ll Be A Dictator Only On “Day One” If Elected On Sly Fox News

Violence Erupts At Block Party In South Baltimore Leaving 30 Shot & 2 Dead, Including 14 Minors

Morgan State University’s Marching Band To Perform At D-Day 80 Normandy Parade In France

View All
CLE

Blazing Fire Destroys Popular Car Wash In Bedford Heights

Ohio Teacher Pleads Guilty To Sexual Contact With 14-Year-Old

Aerial Shot of Downtown Cleveland on a Clear Night 15 items

15 Spectacular Facts Everyone Should Know About Cleveland

View All
Arts & Entertainment

Frank Farian, Controversial Producer Behind “Milli Vanilli,” Dies at 82

15 items

2024 Oscars Nominations Announced, X Fans Call Out Snubs

15 items

Things Get Scary & Steamy Between Kelly Rowland & Trevante Rhodes In Tyler Perry’s Netflix Thriller ‘Mea Culpa’

View All
Feature
10 items

Black At Tribeca: 10 Most Promising Films By Black Voices At The 2023 Festival

5 items

Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ Let Them Eat Cake, The Return of Simone Biles, Living in Uganda is “Hell” For Queer

15 items

10 Best Album Sequels By Black Musicians…And 5 That Need To Be Made!

View All
Latest

Has Black History Month Changed Over Time? | The Amanda Seales Show

'The Amanda Seales Show' kicks off Black History Month with an interesting question: does the annual celebration still hit the way it used to? The post Has Black History Month Changed Over Time? | The Amanda Seales Show appeared first on Black America Web.

Republicans Want To Censure And ‘Deport’ Rep. Ilhan Omar For Saying Something She Never Said

Republicans are attacking Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar and calling to "deport" her after they misunderstood her speech to Somalis. The post Republicans Want To Censure And ‘Deport’ Rep. Ilhan Omar For Saying Something She Never Said appeared first on NewsOne.

‘Get Screened’: Lloyd Austin Addresses Prostate Cancer Risks For Black Men, Apologizes For ‘Secret’ Diagnosis

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin broke his silence following his "secret" cancer diagnosis and treatment and emphasized cancer risks for Black men. The post ‘Get Screened’: Lloyd Austin Addresses Prostate Cancer Risks For Black Men, Apologizes For ‘Secret’ Diagnosis appeared first on NewsOne.

Nikki Haley Tells ‘The Breakfast Club’ Obama Caused Racial Division And Dylan Roof Murders Weren’t Racist

During an interview on "The Breakfast Club," Nikki Haley said racial division started under Obama and the Dylann Roof killings weren't racist. The post Nikki Haley Tells ‘The Breakfast Club’ Obama Caused Racial Division And Dylan Roof Murders Weren’t Racist appeared first on NewsOne.

Scammer graphics
Urban One Honors w/ Mary J. Blige
Engaging Black America 2023

WERE-AM 1490

Quick Links

Legal

Listen Live
Close