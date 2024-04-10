Body Cam Footage Shows Akron Cop Shoot Black Teen

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Newly Released Body Cam Footage Shows Moment Akron Cop Shoots Black Teen With Fake Gun

A 15-year-old boy was recently shot by a police officer in Akron, Ohio. Body cam footage of the shooting has just been released.

Tavion Koonce-Williams was shot in the wrist by Officer Ryan Westlake on April 1. The shooting took place near Tonawanda Avenue and Newton Street. Westlake was responding to a notice about someone pointing a gun at houses in the area.

Williams’ family states that the gun was fake.

From NBC News:

Westlake was the responding officer. He found the person, later identified by his family as Tavion, several blocks away in the area of Brittain Road and Ottawa Avenue and fired a single bullet that struck him. Tavion was taken to a hospital with a non-life-threatening injury, police said in their initial release.

NBC also reports that Tavion’s lawyer, Imokhai Okolo, said in a statement that Tavion was carrying a toy gun, and that at no time was it pointed at anyone’s house.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.