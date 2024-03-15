Listen Live

Massive Ohio Tornados Caught On Video

March 15, 2024

A massive tornado was caught on video in Ohio last night.

FOX 8 reports that three people were killed in the overnight storms and that the natural disaster nearly sucked one man out of his home.

The tornado that nearly dragged one resident out of their house was recorded in Fryburg, Ohio. In it, you’ll see debris flying around with the large swirling funnel in the background.

You can scroll down to watch the video.

The three confirmed deaths from the tornados occurred in Logan County.

From FOX 8:

Steinke told Fox Weather it wasn’t raining at the time, and he ran into the house when he realized there was a tornado. He stepped outside his door to record when he realized it was further away than he thought.

He said he could feel the pressure of the tornado pulling him.

“I could feel myself being sucked out the door,” he told Fox Weather.

To read the entire FOX 8 report CLICK HERE.

