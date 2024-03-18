LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Cleveland Mom Gets Life In Prison

The Cleveland mother who was accused of leaving her toddler at home while she went on vacation just learned her fate.

Kristel Candelario, 32, was accused of leaving her 16-month-old daughter at home alone for ten days. Candelario’s daughter died as a result of starvation and dehydration.

This morning Candelario was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole in a Cleveland courtroom.

Candelario reportedly traveled from her home on the west side of Cleveland to Detroit and Puerto Rico. When she returned home her daughter was unresponsive, leading to Candelario calling the police.

On February 22, Candelario pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated murder and one count of endangering children. On Monday, Candelario was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of patrol for aggravated murder and 8-12 years for endangering children.

