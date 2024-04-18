Lorain: Suspect Who Attacked U.S. Marshalls Shot Dead

A suspect in Lorain who was being served a warrant by U.S. Marshalls was shot and killed.
The shooting took place Thursday morning just after 8 a.m.
At a home near the corner of West 21 Street and Beech Avenue, Lorain police confirmed that a local resident attacked the officers with a baseball bat.
FOX 8 initially reported the story.
From FOX 8:
There, members of the Northern Ohio Violent Fugitive Task Force were serving a warrant for a Lorain resident, he said.
“There was apparently a struggle, there was some resistance and force used and there was an officer-involved shooting that occurred this morning,” he said.
Brian Fitzgibbon, chief deputy of the Marshals’ Cleveland office, said the suspect — who has not been identified — was wanted on a violent offense and had “a history of violence.”
To read the entire FOX 8 report CLICK HERE.
Lorain police went on to confirm that the suspect struck at least two of the officers, though their injuries aren’t life-threatening.
RELATED: Arnold Schwarzenegger Treated At Cleveland Clinic: “Doing Great”
RELATED: Cleveland Mom Gets Life In Prison
-
Jason Whitlock Says Angel Reese Needed To ‘Cover Up At WNBA Draft, Not White Athletes
-
Ex-Cop Who Shot A Black Man And Texted ‘I Hate Black People’ Wants Case Moved So He Can Receive Fair Trial
-
Sybil Wilkes ‘What You Need To Know:’ Let Them Eat Cake, The Return of Simone Biles, Living in Uganda is “Hell” For Queer
-
Trump Says He’ll Be A Dictator Only On “Day One” If Elected On Sly Fox News
-
Did Marjorie Taylor Greene Just Openly Admit She Wishes The Jan. 6 Capitol Attack Was Successful?
-
‘Pink Cocaine’: An In-Depth Look at the Expensive and Trendy Drug
-
Cleveland Mom Gets Life In Prison
-
Massive Ohio Tornados Caught On Video