Missing 14-Year-Old Found In Cleveland Home

Published on April 23, 2024

A 14-year-old girl who was reported missing was recently found in a house in Cleveland.

According to the U.S. Marshalls report a 20-year-old man was arrested in connection to her recovery.

The teenager was initially reported missing in Perry Township on April 20. FOX 8 reports that Perry Township police worked in connection with the Marshals’ Missing Child Unit.

According to FOX 8’s report the girl was found in the 6000 block of West 60th Street.

From FOX 8:

“The ability to respond and recover these children quickly can make all the difference in bringing them home safely,” U.S. Marshal Pete Elliott is quoted in the release. “We are very proud of the work of our team and our police partners investigating this case.”

The Marshals’ missing children unit is now “full-time,” putting more staffing and resources toward locating missing children, Elliott told FOX 8 News earlier this month.

To read the entire FOX 8 report CLICK HERE.

To file a missing person report in Cleveland contact your local authorities or reach out to the Ohio Attorney General’s Office at (800) 325-5604.

Missing 14-Year-Old Found In Cleveland Home  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

