WATCH: What You Need To Know — May 1, 2020: Diddy Holds Black Vote — Black Businesses Shut Out — Champion-Style Graduation

1. Can’t Nobody Hold Diddy Down

What You Need To Know:

Music mogul, businessman Sean Combs, is catching it from all sides for stating what many believe — they just aren’t saying it. 

2. Over 30 Million Americans Out Of Work

What You Need To Know:

Last week almost four million Americans filed for unemployment benefits for the first time.

3. Coronavirus Update: Chicago First Responder Gets Ticket After Son Throws Party During Shelter-In-Place Orders

What You Need To Know: 

A Chicago first responder and mother have been issued a citation for disorderly conduct after video of her son’s party went viral this past weekend.

4. Black Owned Businesses Shut Out of Stimulus Loans

What You Need To Know:

Just as the numbers of Black people physically affected by the coronavirus are exponential, the number of Black businesses shut out of stimulus programs are astronomical as well. 

5. A Championship-Style Celebration For The Class of 2020

What You Need To Know:

King James is doing it up big — again. LeBron James is inviting the three million high school graduates in the class of 2020 to a virtual graduation celebration.

