LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

Black Lives Matter Cleveland has taken to social media to react to the grand jury’s choice to indite only one Louisville, Kentucky Police Officer, but not for the death of Breonna Taylor.

Former officer Brett Hankison was given “three counts of first degree wonton endangerment.” That was the only indictment announced.

Taylor was “shot and killed” in her place of residence on Mar. 13 when Louisville Police arrived with a no-knock warrant.

From WKYC 3News Cleveland:

The three officers identified in Taylor’s death are Brett Hankison, Sgt. Jonathan Mattingly and Det. Myles Cosgrove. All were placed on administrative reassignment following the shooting. Hankison has since been fired for his actions the night of Taylor’s death.

Both Mattingly and Cosgrove remain on the force, but are working while on “administrative reassignment.”

Here is the statement that Black Lives Matter Cleveland has released:

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WHAS-TV Louisville and WKYC 3News Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Montinique Monroe and Getty Images

Post and Third Picture Courtesy of Facebook, WHAS-TV Louisville and WKYC 3News Cleveland

LOCAL NEWS: Black Lives Matter Cleveland Speaks Out on the Grand Jury’s Decision Regarding Breonna Taylor’s Death was originally published on wzakcleveland.com