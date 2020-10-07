LIVESTREAM: Vice Presidential Debate Between Mike Pence And Kamala Harris

After the Presidential debate with 74-year old President Donald Trump and 77-year old Democratic presidential nominee, Joe Biden, the people are eager to see the first face-off between Democratic vice presidential nominee Senator Kamala Harris and Vice President Mike Pence in Salt Lake City, Utah.
2020 Early Voting Dates By State For Presidential Election
Check Your Ohio Voter Registration Status + Find Polling Location Here
One Vote Ohio: A Real Discussion on Voting
Kamala Harris Goes For Trump’s Jugular As She And Biden Introduce Their Presidential Ticket
Kamala Harris Goes For Trump’s Jugular As She And Biden Introduce Their Presidential Ticket
1.
1 of 10
Kamala Harris was born for this moment. She looks extremely comfortable in her new MVP role.— Madam Vice President Harris is GOAT! (@flywithkamala) August 12, 2020
Watch out world, KAMALA HARRIS has arrived!! 🔥 🔥 #BidenHarris2020 pic.twitter.com/dlbkCQkWcG
2.
2 of 10
"Donald trump Just like everything he inherited he ran straight into the ground" - @KamalaHarris #BidenHarris2020 pic.twitter.com/9rL3mP89MZ— 2RawTooReal 💛🐝 (@2RawTooReal) August 12, 2020
3.
3 of 10
Joe nailed that speech, and Kamala made us proud. Who’s ready to live in Biden/Harris’s America? #BidenHarris2020 pic.twitter.com/PU1vbjN6nL— Adrienne C. McWilliams (@SisterNightSays) August 12, 2020
4.
4 of 10
Very few things bring me joy with the current state of things but damn if that @JoeBiden and @KamalaHarris speech didn’t fill me with a sense of hope that I haven’t felt in awhile. #mamala #ByeDon2020 #BidenHarris2020 pic.twitter.com/fqunKo54sT— .trasha (@tashakunzler) August 12, 2020
5.
5 of 10
#BidenHarris2020— Badd Company (@BaddCompani) August 12, 2020
Deal is Sealed
Time to Bring down a President pic.twitter.com/FbGJtyaK6t
6.
6 of 10
Let's Go!! #BidenHarris2020 #Mamala pic.twitter.com/V4GjbIIHmu— Praznalways (@tmdunk) August 12, 2020
7.
7 of 10
The “I don’t like Kamala” rhetoric is so riddled with misogynoir.— Dr. Jon Paul (They/Them/Tired) ✊🏾🏳️🌈 (@DoctorJonPaul) August 12, 2020
Y’all over here acting holier than thou like if we didn’t pull up your MySpace/past you wouldn’t be trying to dust/laugh it off.
If y’all don’t get on..... pic.twitter.com/wth6DIM0hb
8.8 of 10
9.
9 of 10
Is she allowed to just rip 45’s spine out on live TV? #BidenHarris2020 pic.twitter.com/ELYYZQ7k6y— Rob Forman #VoteNoOnTheRecall (@robsforman) August 12, 2020
10.10 of 10
LIVESTREAM: Vice Presidential Debate Between Mike Pence And Kamala Harris was originally published on wzakcleveland.com