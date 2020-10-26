CLE
Bad News Browns Fans: OBJ Is Out For The Season With Torn ACL

Say it ain’t so Browns fans!!

Wide receiver Odell Beckham Jr had everyone sweating bullets when he went down on Sunday in the 1st quarter against the Cincinnati Bengals but hope shined when he walked off the field gingerly on his own even though he went to the locker room and never returned to the game.

The Cleveland Browns ended up defeating the Cincinnati Bengals in a nail bitter reminiscent of The Cardiac Kids days 37 to 34 with seconds left in the game, with out their star receivers Jarvis Landry and Odell Beckham Jr.

Weeping endures for a night but joy comes in the morning…well not if your a Browns fan or if your Odell Beckham Jr.

According to report from NFL reporter Josina Anderson:

“Odell Beckham Jr just text me that his ACL is torn and that his season is over,”

We will be keeping OBJ uplifted in our prayers…and you too Browns fans.

See well wishes post from Jarvis Landry and the highlight video below

