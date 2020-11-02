Everything You Need To Know For Election Day In Ohio

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

Ohio may not be THE battleground state for the 2020 Election on Tuesday, November 3rd, but we no doubt hold the power in determining the next president of the United States. Over 2.2 million Ohioans have taken their power to the polls to cast their ballot, surpassing early and absentee voting for the entire 2016 election.

Here’s everything you need to know for Election Day (or possibly week) in Ohio.

RESULTS

When are absentee ballots counted?

Absentee ballots may be scanned and verified as they come in, but cannot be tabulated until after the polls close on election night. Absentee ballots received by 7:30 p.m. on Election Day are the first ballots counted, and typically the first results released after the close of polls on election night.

When will the results of the election be announced? Tabulation of votes will begin on November 3, 2020, at 7:31 p.m. starting with absentee ballots that have been received before Election Day. It’s important to note that ballots postmarked by November 2, 2020, will still be counted, so the unofficial results are not final until the official certification by the boards of elections and Secretary of State. It’s important to note that ballots postmarked by November 2, 2020, and received by the board by November 13, 2020, will still be counted as part of the official canvass. The counties complete their official canvass 15 days after the conclusion of the election, and final results will be released upon a review. VOTING

Ohio Polling Hours

Ohio polling locations will be open 6:30 a.m. – 7:30 p.m. on Tuesday, November 3, 2020. If you’ve voted early and you want to make sure your vote has been counted, you can track your ballot here.

Polling Locations

Find your polling location in Ohio here.

Can you still register to vote? No, the last day to register for the November 3rd general election was October 5th. If you submit a voter registration form or register online after October 5, 2020, you will be eligible to vote in future elections. Are masks required to vote? We ask that all voters wear a mask and, if a voter comes without one, masks will be provided at the door. Please consider the safety of others when voting and wear a mask. If you choose not to wear one, you will be asked to vote curbside. If you choose not to vote curbside, you will still be able to vote. No matter what, no one will be denied the opportunity to cast a ballot. Curbside voting is available at the early vote center or your polling location on Election Day. Voter With A Disability If you are a voter with a disability and you have questions about how to vote, please contact the Board of Elections office at 877.767.6446 or email the ADA Coordinator. When does my ballot need to be postmarked? Unless you are a member of the U.S. military currently deployed overseas or an American living abroad, ballots must be postmarked by November 2, 2020, and received by the board of elections by November 13, 2020, to be counted in the general election. You must complete the required fields on the identification envelope and seal your ballot within it. Can I track my absentee ballot? Yes! You can track your absentee ballot like a package at VoteOhio.gov.

I have since moved. Do I need to update my registration before requesting my ballot? If you have moved within the same precinct but did not update your registration address before October 5th, you may vote a regular ballot at your regular polling location after completing a voter registration form to update your address. If you moved to a different precinct or county, you can vote a provisional ballot in-person at the office of the board of elections or on Election Day at the polling place in the precinct where you now reside. Please contact your board of elections for more information. If I requested an absentee ballot, can I still vote in person? Yes, if you would like to vote early in person instead of mailing your ballot, you may vote early in-person at your county board of elections or their early vote center if they conduct voting in a different building. However, if you request an absentee ballot and decide to vote on Election Day at your local polling place, under Ohio law you must cast a provisional ballot. This is to verify that you have not mailed your official absentee ballot and only one vote will count. How do I know if my absentee ballot is counted? Your ballot will be counted if it is properly filled out with the required information, postmarked by November 2nd, and arrives at the board of elections within 10 days of the election. You can track your ballot at VoteOhio.gov to ensure it has been received. If you made a mistake when completing the identification envelope, such as forgetting to sign the identification envelope, the county board of elections will send you a form to correct the mistake. This will ensure your voice is heard in this election. Complete and return the form to your county board of elections promptly to avoid missing the deadline (seven days after Election Day). If I didn’t complete my census form, can I still vote? Yes. Voter rolls are not tied to the census. Completion of the 2020 Census does not have any impact on your voter registration or ability to vote in the election. I never updated my driver’s license due to COVID, can I still use it to vote? Yes, a driver’s license or state identification card set to expire on or after March 9, 2020, are automatically extended and remain valid through the November 3, 2020, General Election. Can I drop off my ballot at my polling location? No. You can only drop off your ballot at the board of elections or return it by mail. If you are returning your ballot by mail, it must be postmarked by November 2nd, 2020. If you are dropping it off at the board of elections, it must arrive no later than 7:30 PM on Election Day.

Everything You Need To Know For Election Day In Ohio was originally published on wzakcleveland.com