Kelly Loeffler’s KKK Selfie Draws Attention To Other White Supremacists Supporting Her

You know what they say about birds of a feather...

Where there’s smoke, there’s fire.

Georgia Sen. Kelly Loeffler has been trying to do damage control after she proudly posed for a selfie with a known white supremacist last week. However, the damning photo with a former Ku Klux Klan leader has instead magnified attention to her affiliation with and welcomed support from people who have not only made unabashedly racist comments but also defended those hateful sentiments.

Loeffler is running for re-election against the Rev. Raphael Warnock — a Black man — in a runoff scheduled for early next month. Her campaign said she was unaware that the infamous selfie she took last week was with Chester Doles, who pleaded guilty to a hate crime in 1993 for brutally beating a Black man in Maryland because he was riding in a vehicle with a white woman. The Baltimore Sun reported at the time that “Doles’ agreement to testify in the beating case angered fellow Klansmen, including Robert Tweed, who calls himself the imperial wizard for the Territorial Klans of America.”

But a quick look at who else Loeffler has accepted support from and aligned herself and her campaign with — including and especially Donald Trump — inserts doubt in the narrative that she was unaware of Doles and his racist, hateful exploits.

A Twitter thread posted by a pro-Jewish organization detailed “Loeffler’s Far-Right Fans” and described Doles as being “just the tip of the iceberg of the extremists backing Loeffler.”

Specifically, the IfNotNow movement tweeted about Marjorie Taylor Greene, a QAnon conspiracy theorist who has offered up a host of racist statements offensive to Blacks, Jews and Muslims alike.

Green, who recently won her election (!!) to represent Georgia in the U.S. House of Representatives, has not only referred to Black people as “slaves to the Democratic party” but she also said she was “proud” of Confederate monuments. Not to be outdone, Green also suggested that Minnesota Rep. Ilhan Omar and Michigan Rep. Rashida Tlaib — the first two Muslim women elected to their respective offices — were waging “an Islamic invasion into our government offices right now.”

Further, Greene denounced Black Lives Matter activists as “idiots” and grouped them together with the KKK and neo-Nazis members who marched at the Unite the Right rally in Charlottesville, Virginia. Greene also ejected commentary that there are racial disparities in the United States or that skin color affects the “quality” of one’s life. “Guess what? Slavery is over,” she said. “Black people have equal rights.”

 

It was in that context that Loeffler readily accepted Green’s endorsement.

“I’m thrilled to know I’ve got a strong, conservative champion that’s going to be fighting right alongside with me,” Loeffler dog-whistled loudly in October.

But wait, there’s more.

Loeffler has aligned herself with and promoted the racist sentiments of Jack Posobiec, a host for the far-right One America News Network and notorious alt-right leader who has had sympathetic words for people like Richard Spencer. The Southern Poverty Law Center has said that “Posobiec’s extensive ties to white supremacists should serve as a wake-up call for anyone who hasn’t made the connection between Trump’s MAGA movement and hate.”

In particular, Loeffler was willingly interviewed by Posobiec and then later tweeted the video, claiming she “had to call out the BLM political organization — and why the woke mob is trying to cancel me.”

But that’s lightwork compared to what Posobiec is really known for: hardcore anti-Semitism, something that is also Green’s apparent bailiwick.

In addition to Loeffler’s opponent Warnock, all of the above is likely highly offensive to Jon Ossoff, the Democrat running in Georgia’s other Senate run-off election. Ossoff, who is facing incumbent Republican Sen. David Perdue, is Jewish.

It is also tantamount to confirmation of lingering suspicions that Loeffler is a white supremacist.

She’s been publicly dog-whistling up a storm for months now, including referring to the Black Lives Matter movement as “fascists.” She even pulled out the “racist bone” card during a debate.

Most recently, Loeffler aired a TV ad falsely claiming: “Raphael Warnock called police thugs and gangsters. Hosted a rally for communist dictator Fidel Castro. And praised Marxism in speeches and writings.”

Her objective is clear: to stoke the flames of racism that are simmering in a state with a rich anti-Black history in an attempt to appeal to more voters at any cost.

Early voting in Georgia Senate runoff elections began Monday.

Suspected White Supremacist Kelly Loeffler Smiles With Ex-KKK Leader Who ‘Nearly Beat A Black Man To Death’

Separating Fact From Fiction: Everything You Need To Know About Raphael Warnock

Here Are All The Black People In Joe Biden's Cabinet And His Most Senior Advisers

Here Are All The Black People In Joe Biden's Cabinet And His Most Senior Advisers

Here Are All The Black People In Joe Biden's Cabinet And His Most Senior Advisers

Here Are All The Black People In Joe Biden's Cabinet And His Most Senior Advisers

[caption id="attachment_4078092" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Alex Wong / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 2:50 p.m. ET, Jan. 15, 2021: The promise to have a cabinet that “looks like America” has been more than kept by Joe Biden. In fact, it’s been all but a mandate as the new president is set to have the most diverse group of executive branch leaders and presidential advisers in U.S. history. And while history is being made on a number of fronts for the esteemed group - a record number of women have been named, for instance -- Biden’s commitment to making it a point of emphasis to designate Black people for powerful and influential positions has been nothing short of impressive. Oh, did we mention that Biden also has the shrewd political -- and legal -- expertise of a Black woman vice president to lean on? Kamala Harris is expected to play an outsized role in Biden’s administration in a departure from the subtle functions traditionally expected from vice presidents. Biden had to fill more than four dozen roles, from his chief of staff through the U.S. attorney general, neither of whom is Black. But at the same time, Biden has put multiple Black people in a position to make history and work in capacities that, if done well, can not only make a serious difference but will also do so at a time when their consequential roles are arguably needed more than ever by the U.S. government. [caption id="attachment_4078091" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: OLIVIER DOULIERY / Getty[/caption] In other words, Biden didn’t just nominate another Black person to lead the Department of Housing and Urban Development, an office that many presidents have relegated to African Americans. Yes, did name a Black person to lead HUD. But reduce his choice would be short-sighted in this particular case -- especially since he named one of the most impressive Black leaders America has today. Marcia Fudge is no Ben Carson. Making the moment a bit more significant is the fact that Biden served as second in command to the nation's first Black president, heightening expectations -- whether fair or not -- for multiple African Americans to serve in key cabinet roles. And for all the Black people Biden nominated for Biden’s cabinet or named as his top advisers, there were many, many others who were also under consideration. Household names like Stacey Abrams, whose voting rights organization Fair Fight's groundwork in Georgia helped flipping the state blue for the first time in 30 years with election results that all but sewed up Biden's historic election. She is also widely credited with helping to secure this month’s runoff elections that gave Democrats the edge in the U.S. Senate. However, it’s been reported she has her sights set on avenging her gubernatorial loss in 2018 when she fell victim to a massive Republican-led voter suppression effort. Other familiar names of Black people Biden reportedly considered for his cabinet include, but certainly were not limited to Jeh Johnson, the former secretary of Homeland Security under President Barack Obama, and former Massachusetts Governor Deval Patrick. But Biden also reportedly considered Black people for high-profile jobs despite their lack of immediate name recognition.  For instance, Darrell Blocker, who has more than 30 of experience in the U.S. intelligence community, specializes in counterterrorism, security and intelligence, with a focus on Africa, Iran and North Korea, and has served in 10 foreign countries. He could have easily been nominated for CIA director. And Raphael Bostic, the first African American president of one of the 12 Federal Reserve regional banks, is certainly qualified to lead the Treasury Department. Biden ultimately decided to go with other, equally qualified choices for those two cabinet positions. But he did name a Black Treasury deputy. There was a little controversy over Biden's decision for who to lead the Department of Agriculture (USDA), which has been accused of ignoring Black farmers' pleas for federal assistance. Civil rights activists described Biden's choice of Tom Vilsack, a white man who served in that same role under Obama, as a snub to Shirley Sherrod, the Black woman and former Agriculture employee who Vilsack fired under unfortunate circumstances. [caption id="attachment_4078051" align="alignnone" width="594"] Source: Mark Wilson / Getty[/caption] Sherrod, who served as the USDA’s Georgia Director of Rural Development, was fired after Vilsack viewed a nefariously edited 38-second video clip provided by Andrew Breitbart — for whom the racist, right-wing online news site is named — during an address she gave to the NAACP that was presented to seem like she refused federal assistance to a white farmer because of the color of his skin. The full, unedited video was later published showing that Sherrod actually told the audience she was able to use the encounter as a learning mechanism in the broader context of race relations and felt even more compelled to help the white farmer. Sherrod rebuffed offers from Vilsack and Obama to reinstate her employment in a role that was in a completely different capacity from the one she had been working. In was in that context that Biden still decided Vilsack was the best candidate for the job. With that said, Biden's commitment to racial diversity is well documented. That has continued since his election, including with his transition team that is stacked with Black policy leaders. He's also vowed to name a Black woman to be a Supreme Court Justice if he gets the chance. Could Biden have named Black folks? Of course. Did he leave Black folks hanging with his cabinet picks, though? That's a question this writer cannot answer. But perhaps the below list of Black people shaping up to be a key part of Biden’s historic administration can.

Kelly Loeffler’s KKK Selfie Draws Attention To Other White Supremacists Supporting Her  was originally published on newsone.com

