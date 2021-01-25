CLE
OHIO NEWS: Sen. Rob Portman Will Not Run For Another Term in 2022

A longtime Ohio Republican politician will not seek reelection when his term is up in 2022.

Sen. Rob Portman has announced on Jan. 25 that he is “stepping aside” after the conclusion of his time in the Senate.

One major reason is the increasing polarized and divided aspect of politics that has been going on for the past few years in D.C., Ohio and beyond that is becoming more difficult for two of the main parties to work together on several issues.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

“Honestly, it has gotten harder and harder to break through the partisan gridlock and make progress on substantive policy, and that has contributed to my decision,” Portman said. “We live in an increasingly polarized country where members of both parties are being pushed further to the right and further to the left, and that means too few people who are actively looking to find common ground.”

Portman made his announcement before the Senate starts the second impeachment trial of former U.S. President Donald Trump.  It is now known whether Portman will vote for or against convicting Trump.  Both Portman and Trump are members of the GOP.

Trump is on trial for the second time for his role in the U.S. Capitol riots that took place on Jan. 6 that lead to the delay of the certification of the Electoral College votes.  If the 45th President gets convicted by two-thirds of the Senate, then “then a majority could prevent him from running for federal office again.”

The second impeachment trial of Trump is planned to start on Feb. 8.

Portman took over for George Voinovich as Senator in 2011.  He was a member of the House of Representatives from 1993 until 2005 and “director of the Office of Management and Budget” during President George W. Bush’s term from 2006 to ’07.

His announcement is now going to give the GOP some planning to have other members to run for his seat in Ohio.

Article Courtesy of WCMH-TV Columbus and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

OHIO NEWS: Sen. Rob Portman Will Not Run For Another Term in 2022

