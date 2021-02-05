Dianne Durham, first Black national gymnastics champion, dead at 52

Trailblazer Dianne Durham, the first Black senior national gymnastics champion, has died at age 52. The Gary, IN native’s husband, Tom Drahozal, confirmed she passed away at a Chicago hospital after a short illness.
List Of Celebrities + Public Figures Who Died in 2021
Drahozal told ESPN:
“She passed peacefully. She was the love of my life and everything I could have asked for. She was as beautiful a person away from gymnastics as she was within the sport.”
Dianne Durham spoke to the Gymnastics Insider after receiving her Hall of Fame honor in 2017:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=sanf0_9cFos
List Of Celebrities + Public Figures Who Died in 2021
List Of Celebrities + Public Figures Who Died in 2021
1. Barack Obama’s Grandmother Sarah Obama Passes Away At 99Source:Getty 1 of 22
2. R&B Singer Reggie Warren Of Troop Passes Away At 522 of 22
3. “Marvelous” Marvin Hagler, a legendary boxing middleweight champion, dies March 13 at the age of 66
3 of 22
"Sport has the power to change the world."— Boxing on BT Sport 🥊 (@BTSportBoxing) March 13, 2021
Rest in Peace Marvelous Marvin Hagler 🙏 pic.twitter.com/NKGpRo4GWo
4. NABJ Founding Executive Director Paul H. Brock
4 of 22
Today we are mourning the passing of @NABJ Founding Executive Director Paul H. Brock. “Founder Brock played such an integral role in the success of NABJ,” said @Dorothy4NABJ. Read more about Founder Brock and his legacy by clicking here: https://t.co/NFYmKLa9nc pic.twitter.com/BxluBXKPGy— #NABJ Headquarters (@NABJ) March 14, 2021
5. Singer Jo Thompson died in 2021 at 92 years old.
5 of 22
Jo Thompson broke racial barriers during the decades she played the piano and sang to audiences from Detroit’s top supper clubs to ones in Cuba, New York, London and Paris during the 1950s. https://t.co/GhaZlic4EB— The Detroit News (@detroitnews) March 10, 2021
6. Motown Legend Mary Wilson Of The Supremes Dead At 76
6 of 22
Mary Wilson, Co-Founder Of “The Supremes” Dead At 76 https://t.co/TRUt8aPWmh pic.twitter.com/WFGaqtBUvi— 93.1 WZAK (@931wzak) February 9, 2021
7. Conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh Dead At 70
7 of 22
Conservative talk show host Rush Limbaugh Dead At 70 https://t.co/7MzGDnhnTl— NewsTalk 1490 WERE (@newstalk1490) February 17, 2021
8. Civil Rights Trailblazer Vernon Jordan Dies At 85
8 of 22
#Breaking— NewsOne (@newsone) March 2, 2021
Civil rights trailblazer and Vernon Jordan has died. The influential former president of the National Urban League was 85 years old.
NewsOne's report: https://t.co/NIYPjFP74a
9. Antoine Hodge
9 of 22
“My brother had opera singers’ lungs, and Covid destroyed them.”— The New York Times (@nytimes) February 27, 2021
Antoine Hodge, a bass-baritone who performed at the Metropolitan Opera, has died at 38 from complications of Covid-19. https://t.co/FEA2YOS9rV
10. Legendary NFL Coach Marty Schottenheimer dies at 77 in Charlotte
10 of 22
Legendary NFL Coach Marty Schottenheimer dies at 77 in Charlotte https://t.co/5VaiG8C1em— NewsTalk 1490 WERE (@newstalk1490) February 9, 2021
11. Dustin Diamond Dead At 4411 of 22
12. Former Temple Owls Coach John Chaney Has Died At 89 Years Old
12 of 22
Report: Former Temple Owls Coach John Chaney Dies At 89 https://t.co/rsK1ysFz2X— Sports Radio WFNZ (@wfnz) January 29, 2021
13. Cicely Tyson, Hollywood Trailblazer For Black Actresses, Has Died At 96 Years Old
13 of 22
14. Cloris Leachman Has Died At 94 Years Old
14 of 22
We're sad to report actress/comedian Cloris Leachman has passed away.— MIX 107.9 (@mix1079) January 27, 2021
Here's what we know: https://t.co/J83amvhncT pic.twitter.com/yEubSixXNO
15. Larry King Has Passed Away at the Age of 87
15 of 22
16. Gregory Sierra of ‘Sanford and Son’ and ‘Barney Miller’ Dies at Age 83
16 of 22
17. Magician Siegfried Fischbacher (L)died of cancer at 81 years oldSource:Getty 17 of 22
18. Deezer D (Dearon Thompson)Source:Getty 18 of 22
19. Hall of Fame Manager Tommy LasordaSource:Getty 19 of 22
20. Tanya RobertsSource:Getty 20 of 22
21. Football Hall of Fame Running Back Floyd LittleSource:Getty 21 of 22
22. Basketball Hall of Famer Paul WestphalSource:Getty 22 of 22
Dianne Durham, first Black national gymnastics champion, dead at 52 was originally published on wzakcleveland.com