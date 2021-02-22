CLE
HomeCLE

WATCH: Ohio Governor DeWine Holds Rare Monday Press Conference

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE

Ohio GOP Gubernatorial Candidate Mike DeWine Attends Election Night In Columbus

Source: Justin Merriman / Getty

Governor Mike DeWine is set to hold a rare Monday afternoon press conference at 2 p.m. in relation to coronavirus across the state of Ohio.

The press conference was announced on the heels of the U.S. reporting 500,000 coronavirus deaths since the pandemic began early 2020.

No word yet as to any “big” announcement or reason for the event, but DeWine could be promoting Ohio’s COVID-19 Vaccine Town Hall series that launches tonight for African American Ohioans tonight at 6:30 p.m. Town Halls for the Asian, Latino and Rural populations in Ohio are scheduled over the coming weeks.

Story developing.

2016 March Of Dimes Celebration Of Babies - Arrivals

Nick Cannon Added To The List Of Public Figures And Celebs Who Tested Positive For COVID-19 (Updated January 2021)

106 photos Launch gallery

Nick Cannon Added To The List Of Public Figures And Celebs Who Tested Positive For COVID-19 (Updated January 2021)

Continue reading Nick Cannon Added To The List Of Public Figures And Celebs Who Tested Positive For COVID-19 (Updated January 2021)

Nick Cannon Added To The List Of Public Figures And Celebs Who Tested Positive For COVID-19 (Updated January 2021)

Just as the COVID-19 pandemic robbed us of 2020, the rath, unfortunately, has continued on well into 2021. Iconic talk show host Larry King, known for interviewing celebrities, political figures, and other prominent newsmakers on both radio and television, has died in January after being diagnosed with COVID-19. We Remember: Celebrities Who Died In 2020 Tom Hanks and Rita Wilson were the first celebrities to publicly announce their positive COVID-19 results early in. 2019. Since then many celebrities and sports figures have tested positive for COVID-19 and some unfortunately suffered grave losses. See the gallery below for the latest celebrities who have tested positive or have suffered a death due to the Coronavirus COVID-19 pandemic. Related: Obama Warned Us About The Coronavirus Years Ago [Video] Related: How Did Robert Trump Die? Coronavirus Speculation Runs Rampant On Social Media Related: President Donald Trump and Melania Trump Test Positive For COVID-19

WATCH: Ohio Governor DeWine Holds Rare Monday Press Conference  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Latest

DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…

 2 years ago
02.08.21

Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66

 3 years ago
02.08.21

In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…

 3 years ago
02.08.21

Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…

 3 years ago
03.28.18

RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway

 4 years ago
02.08.21

WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…

 4 years ago
10.09.17

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…

 4 years ago
10.04.17
LSAP Radio Logo 2020

Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…

 4 years ago
09.01.17
Photos
Close