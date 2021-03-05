CLE
HomeCLE

LOCAL NEWS: Pop-Up COVID-19 Testing Taking Place at Tri-C Metro on March 8

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE
Speed Test To Detect Covid-19 Disease

Source: Eyepix/WENN / WENN

There is yet another opportunity coming up for COVID-19 testing in the Cleveland area.

Cuyahoga Community College’s Metropolitan Campus is set to become a pop-up site for free drive-thru testing, thanks to a partnership with the Care Alliance Health Center.

It will take place on Monday, March 8 starting at 11 a.m. and ending at 2 p.m.

As a first-come, first-serve basis, those looking to get tested must “arrive at least an hour before the site closes.”

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Individuals who live in the area, as well as Tri-C students, faculty and staff will be able to get a free COVID-19 test at the drive-thru site.

In order to receive the test, a government-issued ID with a name and address are required and those with insurance are asked to bring their insurance card, although having insurance is not a requirement to receive a test.

The exact location for drive-thru test is at Tri-C Metro’s “Lot 4 underground garage off Community College Avenue.”

Click here to get more information.

 

Click here to read more.

 

Article Courtesy of WEWS News 5 Cleveland

First and Second Picture Courtesy of Eyepix/WENN

Just A Lil’ COVID-19: Petite Rapper Bow Wow Holds Superspreader Concert In Houston

15 photos Launch gallery

Just A Lil’ COVID-19: Petite Rapper Bow Wow Holds Superspreader Concert In Houston

Continue reading Just A Lil’ COVID-19: Petite Rapper Bow Wow Holds Superspreader Concert In Houston

Just A Lil’ COVID-19: Petite Rapper Bow Wow Holds Superspreader Concert In Houston

[caption id="attachment_939787" align="alignnone" width="600"] Source: Mindy Small / Getty[/caption] While COVID-19 is still very much ravaging the nation, folks are going against the grain by ignoring the CDC guidelines. In Houston, Bow Wow performed inside a packed club with hardly a mask in sight. We’re trying to get more intel on which club allowed this health hazard of a party and concert went down but from what we can tell, it looks like folks were packed inside the venue backs to butt cheeks. What is especially troubling is that beyond folks clearly ignoring the six-feet rule that has been suggested by health officials, the other barrier against infections in masks were not donned for the most part. A closer look at the video does reveal that a small handful of people had on masks but that has to be a miserable experience inside a hot, sweaty club. There are two running thoughts here that we’re wrestling with. One, who knew that Shad Moss was still a draw that he could pack a club, and two, he had the spot jumping so apparently we’re the ones who didn’t know he had a fan base this large. No diss to Mr. Moss, we know he’s got some hits in the can but few would say he’s been burning up the charts in the last year or so. Bow Wow has been catching a lot of heat in the news lately, this after the rapper was seen with a large group of people on a very tiny boat, sparking a flurry of slander from Twitter. As one can assume, the latest clip of Bow Wow hosting a potential COVID-19 superspreader event in Houston has garnered some strong reactions from folks online. We don’t revel in kicking someone when they’re down but sometimes, it’s warranted in cases such as these. We’ve got the best reactions from Twitter regarding Bow Wow’s ill-advised Houston jam below. https://twitter.com/2Cool2BIog/status/1350359000391553025 — Photo: Getty

LOCAL NEWS: Pop-Up COVID-19 Testing Taking Place at Tri-C Metro on March 8  was originally published on wzakcleveland.com

Latest

DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…

 2 years ago
02.08.21

Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66

 3 years ago
02.08.21

In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…

 3 years ago
02.08.21

Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…

 3 years ago
03.28.18

RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway

 4 years ago
02.08.21

WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…

 4 years ago
10.09.17

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…

 4 years ago
10.04.17
LSAP Radio Logo 2020

Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…

 4 years ago
09.01.17
Photos
Close