LOCAL NEWS: Pop-Up COVID-19 Testing Taking Place at Tri-C Metro on March 8

There is yet another opportunity coming up for COVID-19 testing in the Cleveland area.
Cuyahoga Community College’s Metropolitan Campus is set to become a pop-up site for free drive-thru testing, thanks to a partnership with the Care Alliance Health Center.
It will take place on Monday, March 8 starting at 11 a.m. and ending at 2 p.m.
As a first-come, first-serve basis, those looking to get tested must “arrive at least an hour before the site closes.”
Individuals who live in the area, as well as Tri-C students, faculty and staff will be able to get a free COVID-19 test at the drive-thru site.
In order to receive the test, a government-issued ID with a name and address are required and those with insurance are asked to bring their insurance card, although having insurance is not a requirement to receive a test.
The exact location for drive-thru test is at Tri-C Metro’s “Lot 4 underground garage off Community College Avenue.”
