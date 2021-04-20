Health
Report: Half Of Adults In US Have Taken At Least One Vaccine Shot

Despite government efforts, many Americans remain hesitant to be vaccinated.

Just over a year since Covid-19 took hold of the United States, the government released a new report claiming half of all adults in the US have taken at least one vaccination shot, marking a major turning point in the nation’s historic vaccination effort.

But despite the campaign to vaccinate more people, many remain skeptical about the shot, and concerns have only risen after health officials found a “possible link” between Johnson & Johnson’s COVID-19 vaccine and extremely rare blood clots.

The findings led to a temporary pause on Johnson & Johnson shots, recommended by the Food and Drug Administration and the Centers for Disease for Control and Prevention.

Still, vaccination efforts continue. Nearly 130 million people 18 or older have received at least one dose of a vaccine, or 50.4 percent of the total adult population, according to the CDC.

