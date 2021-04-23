News
HomeNews

Family Of Andrew Brown Jr. Demands Release Of Bodycam Video As Demonstrators Take To The Streets

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE
Community Protests In Elizabeth City, North Carolina Over Police Killing of Andrew Brown Jr.

Source: Sean Rayford / Getty

Andrew Brown Jr. marked the second high-profile police involved shooting following the death of 16-year-old Ma’Khia Bryant on Tuesday.

Brown, a 42-year-old father of 10, was shot on Wednesday morning in Elizabeth City, North Carolina as Pasquotank County Sheriff’s deputies attempted to serve a drug-related search and arrest warrant. According to Brown’s family, he exited the home to his vehicle unarmed, where he attempted to drive away as police fired shots at his vehicle.

The deputies involved in the shooting have been placed on administrative leave.

Details are unclear regarding how many deputies were involved in the shooting, as well as what led up to the incident. According to CNN, Chief Deputy Daniel Fogg said that Brown previously resisted arrest, but the outlet could not find any of the said charges against him.

Brown’s family states he left peacefully during the warrant serving and demand that police release the body cam footage so that an accurate representation of what transpired on the day he was shot to death takes precedence.

“That’s my favorite nephew. He never carried a gun. He didn’t own a gun,” Brown’s uncle Pete Brown told CNN.

“Great heart,” Brown’s cousin Jadine Hampton, 51, told U.S. News & World Report. “Everybody would just wait to hear him tell a story because it would be like a comedian telling the play-by-play about something that happened.” Family described him as a loyal father who was working to ensure that his children had better opportunities than himself.

Demonstrators peacefully gathered in the streets of Elizabeth City on Wednesday and Thursday in an effort to advocate for more transparency and justice in the wake of another police involved shooting.

However, in Pasquotank County where the shooting took place, body camera footage cannot be released without a court order.

“We must follow the law and the law prohibits us from publicly releasing the body worn camera footage,” District Attorney Andrew Womble and Pasquotank County Attorney R. Michael Cox told CNN. “The law does allow a private viewing by the family of Mr. Brown we are working with their attorney to arrange that.”
Community Protests In Elizabeth City, North Carolina Over Police Killing of Andrew Brown Jr.

Source: Sean Rayford / Getty

According to USA Today, Brown’s family will file a court order on Friday to request the release of the video.

Because of the scarce details, community and civil rights activists say the release of the video is important in presenting what transpired as police served the warrant. In too many cases relying solely on police account has proven to be unreliable, most notably in the George Floyd case.

“Here we are again outraged to hear of yet another Black man dead, allegedly at the hands of those who are supposed to protect and serve,” reads a statement by the North Carolina chapter of the NAACP. “The murder of Andrew Brown in Elizabeth City, NC, Black man … and a father of 10 on the morning after the guilty on every count verdict in the trial of Derek Chauvin screams for increased scrutiny of the policing system.”

SEE ALSO:

Rest In Peace: Daunte Wright Is Laid To Rest After Moving Funeral In Minneapolis

A World Where George Floyd And Ma’Khia Bryant Would Still Be Here Is A World Without Police

Police killings 2020

117 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

116 photos Launch gallery

117 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

Continue reading 117 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

117 Black Men And Boys Killed By Police

UPDATED: 2:30 p.m. ET, Sept. 2, 2021 -- The centuries-old American tradition of police shooting and killing Black males suffered an untraditional jolt in April when former cop Derek Chauvin was found guilty and convicted on all counts for murdering George Floyd by kneeling on the unarmed, handcuffed man's neck for more than nine minutes. MORE: #SayHerName: Black Women And Girls Killed By Police But it has been a quick resumption to police normalcy with multiple killings of Black people by law enforcement since the day of Chauvin's verdict in April. That has been especially true in Washington, D.C., where police shot three people in one week, killing two of them, including George D. Watson during a fatal encounter on Tuesday night. According to the police narrative, officers responded after someone called 911 to report a man brandishing a gun on an apartment balcony. The Washington Post reported that a cop fired at Watson when he aimed the gun at police. The 34-year-old died on the scene. Officers ultimately determined that Watson was armed with a pellet gun typically used with paintballs that does not pose any lethal threat. Watson's names join a long list of other Black men and boys killed by the police, including people who have become household names for all the wrong reasons like Tamir Rice, Botham Jean, E.J. Bradford and Michael Brown. But there are plenty of others whose police killings never went "viral," including people like Michael Dean, a 28-year-old father who police shot in the head on Dec. 3, 2019, and Jamee Johnson, a 22-year-old HBCU student who police shot to death after a questionable traffic stop on Dec. 14, 2019. One of the most distressing parts of this seemingly nonstop string of police killings of Black people is the fact that more times than not, the officer involved in the shooting can hide behind the claim that they feared for their lives -- even if the victim was shot in the back, as has become the case for so many deadly episodes involving law enforcement. In a handful of those cases -- such as Antwon Rose, a 13-year-old boy killed in Pittsburgh, and Stephon Clark, a 22-year-old killed in Sacramento, both of whom were unarmed -- the officers either avoided being criminally charged altogether or were acquitted despite damning evidence that the cops' lives were not threatened and there was no cause for them to resort to lethal force or any violence for that matter. Crump, who has been retained in so many of these cases, described the above scenarios in his book, "Open Season," as the "genocide" of Black people. As NewsOne continues covering these shootings that so often go ignored by mainstream media, the below running list (in no certain order) of Black men and boys who have been shot and killed by police under suspicious circumstances can serve as a tragic reminder of the dangers Black and brown citizens face upon being born into a world of hate that has branded them as suspects since birth. Scroll down to learn more about the Black men and boys who have lost their lives to police violence.

Family Of Andrew Brown Jr. Demands Release Of Bodycam Video As Demonstrators Take To The Streets  was originally published on newsone.com

Latest

DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…

 2 years ago
02.08.21

Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66

 3 years ago
02.08.21

In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…

 3 years ago
02.08.21

Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…

 3 years ago
03.28.18

RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway

 4 years ago
02.08.21

WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…

 4 years ago
10.09.17

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…

 4 years ago
10.04.17
LSAP Radio Logo 2020

Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…

 4 years ago
09.01.17
Photos
Close