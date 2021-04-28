RADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE
One Dead, 4 Injured After Gunman Opens Fire At Group Of Children

Richmond Police are asking the public for help as the shooter remains on the run.

A brazen attack on a group standing outside of an apartment complex in Richmond, Virginia, left one dead and four others injured. Tuesday evening (April 27), police received a call to The Belt Atlantic apartments, where officials say a gunman opened fire on a small crowd ‒ most of the victims were children.

“It’s just a heinous act that baffles the mind as to why anyone would do this in a quad full of children just out enjoying themselves,” Police Chief Gerald Smith said in a statement.

“Someone knows who did this act. They know,” he added. “There’s too many people out there, too many eyes, too many connections for people who live here not to know who did this.”

The gunman fled the scene before officers arrived. According to police, the victims include an infant, two adult women and two teenagers. One of the women struck by gunfire later died at the hospital. Two of the victims were reported as having life-threatening injuries and the other two had non-life-threatening injuries.

Smith said the youngest victim was a 3-month-old baby.

Law enforcement is asking the public for help. Anyone with information about the deadly shooting can contact the Richmond Police Department at 804-646-7715 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.

