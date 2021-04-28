One Dead, 4 Injured After Gunman Opens Fire At Group Of Children

A brazen attack on a group standing outside of an apartment complex in Richmond, Virginia, left one dead and four others injured. Tuesday evening (April 27), police received a call to The Belt Atlantic apartments, where officials say a gunman opened fire on a small crowd ‒ most of the victims were children.
“It’s just a heinous act that baffles the mind as to why anyone would do this in a quad full of children just out enjoying themselves,” Police Chief Gerald Smith said in a statement.
“Someone knows who did this act. They know,” he added. “There’s too many people out there, too many eyes, too many connections for people who live here not to know who did this.”
The gunman fled the scene before officers arrived. According to police, the victims include an infant, two adult women and two teenagers. One of the women struck by gunfire later died at the hospital. Two of the victims were reported as having life-threatening injuries and the other two had non-life-threatening injuries.
Smith said the youngest victim was a 3-month-old baby.
Law enforcement is asking the public for help. Anyone with information about the deadly shooting can contact the Richmond Police Department at 804-646-7715 or the Metro Richmond Crime Stoppers at 804-780-1000.
Rest In Power: Notable Black Folks Who We've Lost In 2021
1. Greg Leaks, tv personality, 66Source:Getty 1 of 72
2. Hissène Habré, former president of Chad, 79Source:Getty 2 of 72
3. Chucky Thompson, music producer, 53Source:Getty 3 of 72
4. Steve "Zumbi" Gaines, rapper, 49Source:Getty 4 of 72
5. Cameron Burrell, track star and Carl Lewis' godson, 26Source:Getty 5 of 72
6. Paul Johnson, house music DJ, 506 of 72
7. Bob Moses, civil rights leader, 86Source:Getty 7 of 72
8. Rachael Oniga, Nollywood actress, 64
8 of 72
Nigeria has lost an absolute veteran & iconic actress - RIP Rachel Oniga 💔💔🥺 pic.twitter.com/zD3VhRQpyK— ✨👑 DaddyMO👑✨ (@therealdaddymo1) July 31, 2021
9. Glen Ford, veteran journalist and Black Agenda Report founder, 71Source:LinkedIn 9 of 72
10. Gloria Richardson, civil rights pioneer, 99Source:Getty 10 of 72
11. Biz Markie, hip-hop legend, 57Source:Getty 11 of 72
12. Charlie Robinson, actor, 75Source:Getty 12 of 72
13. Matima "Swavy" Miller, social media star, 19Source:GoFundMe 13 of 72
14. Suzzanne Douglas, actress, 64Source:Getty 14 of 72
15. Abdalelah Haroun, track and field star, 24Source:Getty 15 of 72
16. Consuewella Dotson Africa, MOVE leader, 67
16 of 72
Heartbroken to learn that Consuewella Africa passed away today. She was arrested on Aug 8, 1978 w/ the MOVE 9 + spent 16 yrs in prison. May 13th, 1985, her daughters Netta and Tree were murdered. 2 mos ago, we learned Penn Museum held hostage Tree's remains. And now she is gone pic.twitter.com/nZSW7Yu2yE— Krystal Strong (@misskstrong) June 16, 2021
17. Martha White, civil rights activist, 99Source:Twitter 17 of 72
18. Sanyika Shakur ("Monster" Kody Scott), street gang leader-turned-motivational speaker, 57
18 of 72
Sanyika Shakur AKA Monster Kody Reportedly Dead At 57 https://t.co/CsVTu91c3e— Bossip (@Bossip) June 8, 2021
- @HipHopWired pic.twitter.com/Ogm05oYr8u
19. Clarence Williams III, actor, 81Source:Getty 19 of 72
20. Samuel Wright, actor, 74Source:Getty 20 of 72
21. Chi Modu, photographer, 54Source:Getty 21 of 72
22. Paul Mooney, comedian, writer, 79Source:Getty 22 of 72
23. Lee Evans, Olympic champion, 74Source:Getty 23 of 72
24. Frank McRae, actor and former NFL player, 80Source:Getty 24 of 72
25. Eugene Webb, NYC real estate broker, 102Source:Getty 25 of 72
26. Pervis Staples, singer, 85Source:Getty 26 of 72
27. Curtis Fuller, legendary jazz trombonist, 88Source:Getty 27 of 72
28. Henrietta Turnquest, pioneering Black woman politician, 73
28 of 72
MARTA is saddened by the passing of Henrietta Turnquest, who was appointed to the MARTA Board in 2003, the first African American woman to be appointed and serve on the MARTA Board of Directors. https://t.co/nTGaNeRfIk pic.twitter.com/CFdMRiFT9h— MARTA (@MARTAservice) May 4, 2021
29. Shock G, rapper-producer, 57Source:Getty 29 of 72
30. Antron Pippen, 33
30 of 72
31. Black Rob, rapper, 51Source:Getty 31 of 72
32. Gerren Taylor, model, 30Source:WENN 32 of 72
33. DMX, rapper, actor, 50Source:Getty 33 of 72
34. Midwin Charles, attorney, 47Source:Getty 34 of 72
35. Alcee Hastings, congressman, 84Source:Getty 35 of 72
36. Alvin Sykes, civil rights activist, 64Source:Kansas City Public Library 36 of 72
37. Sarah Obama, paternal step-grandmother of Barack Obama, 99Source:Getty 37 of 72
38. Craig "muMs" Grant, poet-actorSource:Getty 38 of 72
39. Elgin Baylor, NBA legend, 86Source:Getty 39 of 72
40. Yaphet Kotto, actor, 8140 of 72
41. Reggie Warren, singer, 52Source:Getty 41 of 72
42. Jo Thompson, muscian-singer, 92
42 of 72
Jo Thompson broke racial barriers during the decades she played the piano and sang to audiences from Detroit’s top supper clubs to ones in Cuba, New York, London and Paris during the 1950s. https://t.co/9GGN8Njdx4— The Detroit News (@detroitnews) March 11, 2021
43. Paul H. Brock, journalist, 89
43 of 72
Today we are mourning the passing of @NABJ Founding Executive Director Paul H. Brock. “Founder Brock played such an integral role in the success of NABJ,” said @Dorothy4NABJ. Read more about Founder Brock and his legacy by clicking here: https://t.co/NFYmKLa9nc pic.twitter.com/BxluBXKPGy— #NABJ Headquarters (@NABJ) March 14, 2021
44. "Marvelous" Marvin Hagler, boxing legend, 66Source:Getty 44 of 72
45. Robert Ashby, military hero, 95Source:Getty 45 of 72
46. Obe Noir, rapper-activist, 31Source:Instagram 46 of 72
47. Marshall Latimore, journalist, 36Source:The Atlanta Voice 47 of 72
48. Lawrence Otis Graham, author, 59Source:Getty 48 of 72
49. Jahmil French, actor, 28Source:Getty 49 of 72
50. Bunny Wailer, reggae icon, 73Source:Getty 50 of 72
51. Irv Cross, legendary broadcaster, 81Source:Getty 51 of 72
52. Shelia Washington, founder, Scottsboro Boys Museum and Cultural Center, 61Source:William H. Hampton 52 of 72
53. Antoine Hodge, opera singer, 38Source:GoFundMe 53 of 72
54. Douglas Turner Ward, actor, Negro Ensemble Company co-founder, 90Source:WENN 54 of 72
55. Prince Markie Dee, rapper, 52Source:Getty 55 of 72
56. Vincent Jackson, former NFL star, 38Source:Getty 56 of 72
57. Danny Ray, MC who put cape on James Brown, 85Source:Getty 57 of 72
58. Frederick K.C. Price, evangelist, 89
58 of 72
"They know if we ever let these Black people get equality that they will take over they will be on top of everything" - Frederick K. C. Price pic.twitter.com/NYI11QgTEz— The Black Detour (@theblackdetour) February 12, 2021
59. Terez Paylor, sports journalist, 37Source:facebook 59 of 72
60. Mary Wilson, co-founder of The Supremes, 76Source:Getty 60 of 72
61. Karen Lewis, former Chicago Teachers Union president, 67Source:Getty 61 of 72
62. Leon Spinks, former heavyweight champion, 67Source:Getty 62 of 72
63. Dianne Durham, gymnast, 52Source:Getty 63 of 72
64. John Chaney, college basketball coaching legend, 89Source:Getty 64 of 72
65. Cicely Tyson, actresss, 96Source:Getty 65 of 72
66. Hank Aaron, MLB icon, 86Source:Getty 66 of 72
67. Duranice Pace, gospel singer, 62Source:Getty 67 of 72
68. Tim Lester, NFL star, 52Source:Getty 68 of 72
69. Bryan Monroe, former NABJ president, 55Source:Getty 69 of 72
70. Meredith C. Anding Jr., civil rights icon, 79
70 of 72
We are saddened to hear of the passing of Meredith Anding Jr., one of the Tougaloo College students who attempted to integrate the Jackson Municipal Library in 1961. Thank you for taking a stand for Freedom! Our thoughts and prayers are with the Anding family. pic.twitter.com/HC1tURbUd2— Medgar&MyrlieEversInstitute (@MMEI63) January 12, 2021
71. Eric Jerome Dickey, best-selling author, 59Source:Getty 71 of 72
72. Floyd Little, football legend, 78Source:Getty 72 of 72
