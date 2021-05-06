RADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE
HomeRADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE

Cleveland Mayor Frank Jackson Invites Residents To Tele-Town Hall At 5:30PM

Residents are invited to call in and ask questions during tonight's event.

Cleveland Mayor And Police Chief React To Grand Jury Decision In Tamir Rice Case

Source: Angelo Merendino / Getty

Have a question or comment to share with Mayor Jackson? Well tonight you’ll have a chance to do just that, as the city will hold a tele-Town Hall this evening (May 6) at 5:30 p.m.

While there’s no official word on what Mayor Jackson will announce, those planning to attend virtually can tap in with the video below.

The City of Cleveland’s Instagram page gave details on the event, courtesy of a visual countdown and link inviting residents to participate.

“Mayor Frank G. Jackson invites you to join him for an important Tele Town Hall on Thursday, May 6, 2021 at 5:30 p.m.” The caption below a May 6 post read. “This is a Tele Town Hall you won’t want to miss!”

According to the IG post, Jackson will take questions from residents listening by phone and watching online.

 

RELATED: CLICK HERE TO REGISTER FOR A CHANCE TO ASK THE MAYOR A QUESTION

The night of the event, registered participants will receive a phone call and will only need to answer the call to enter the telephone town hall.

Jackson has yet to announce or file for a fifth term as Cleveland’s mayor, but there’s still time. The deadline to file is June 16 and the competition is mounting: So far,  11 candidates have filed with the Cuyahoga County Board of Elections, with even more expressing intention or interest in running.

Reopening Ohio: Governor DeWine Announces Plan Starting May 1st!
reopening ohio plan + phases
3 photos

