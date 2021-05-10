Viral TikTok Video May Help Police Solve Child Kidnapping Case

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

Does a TikTok video with over one million views hold the key to solving the kidnapping of a 4-year-old girl? That’s what police in Washington are hoping to find out, as they carefully review a clip that has gotten lots of attention.

|| RELATED: Two Accused of Keeping Woman in Dog Cage, Kidnapping and Rape ||

On the evening of February 4, 2003, Sofia Juarez was last seen walking home. She would be 23 years old now, and the video in question features a woman whose appearance and personal story have launched an investigation.

Filmed in Culican Sinaloa, Mexico, the viral clip shows a Spanish-speaking woman who resembles what some believe Jaurez could look like as an adult. The footage, in which the woman tells an interviewer that she was kidnapped and hopes to find her real family, was shot in March.

|| RELATED: Black Mom Accused of Kidnapping Her Son Who Has Red Hair ||

Police in Kennewick, Washington, are now reviewing the short clip. On a website dedicated to solving the abduction, authorities thanked the public for their assistance into the investigation.

“We are aware of the TikTok video,” the announcement said. “Investigation is being conducted into that. Thank you to those who sent information on that video to us. It is appreciated.”

The department says they have received over 100 tips since launching the site dedicated to the case.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox: