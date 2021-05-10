RADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE
HomeRADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE

Viral TikTok Video May Help Police Solve Child Kidnapping Case

The 2003 abduction of a 4-year-old girl remains unsolved, but a viral video may help authorities find answers.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE

Does a TikTok video with over one million views hold the key to solving the kidnapping of a 4-year-old girl? That’s what police in Washington are hoping to find out, as they carefully review a clip that has gotten lots of attention.

|| RELATED: Two Accused of Keeping Woman in Dog Cage, Kidnapping and Rape ||

On the evening of February 4, 2003, Sofia Juarez was last seen walking home. She would be 23 years old now, and the video in question features a woman whose appearance and personal story have launched an investigation.

Filmed in Culican Sinaloa, Mexico, the viral clip shows a Spanish-speaking woman who resembles what some believe Jaurez could look like as an adult. The footage, in which the woman tells an interviewer that she was kidnapped and hopes to find her real family, was shot in March.

|| RELATED: Black Mom Accused of Kidnapping Her Son Who Has Red Hair ||

Police in Kennewick, Washington, are now reviewing the short clip. On a website dedicated to solving the abduction, authorities thanked the public for their assistance into the investigation.

“We are aware of the TikTok video,” the announcement said. “Investigation is being conducted into that. Thank you to those who sent information on that video to us. It is appreciated.”

The department says they have received over 100 tips since launching the site dedicated to the case.

Reopening Ohio: Governor DeWine Announces Plan Starting May 1st!
reopening ohio plan + phases
3 photos

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:  

kidnapping , tiktok , viral

Latest

DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…

 2 years ago
02.08.21

Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66

 3 years ago
02.08.21

In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…

 3 years ago
02.08.21

Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…

 3 years ago
03.28.18

RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway

 4 years ago
02.08.21

WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…

 4 years ago
02.08.21

Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…

 4 years ago
10.09.17

Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…

 4 years ago
10.04.17
LSAP Radio Logo 2020

Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…

 4 years ago
09.01.17
Photos
Close