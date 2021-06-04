Tearful Kim K Reveals Breaking Point In Marriage To Kanye

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

Since announcing her plans to divorce husband Kanye West, Kim Kardashian has said little publicly about the specific reason behind the split. Fans of the couple speculated it may be due to West’s increasingly erratic behavior, unstable living accommodations, or even his support of Donald Trump at the start of his presidency.

|| RELATED: Kanye Spotted With Some Unreleased Kicks, New Yeezys? ||

|| RELATED: Walmart Vs Kanye? Retail Giant Files Complaint Over New Yeezy Logo ||

Thursday (June 3) a visibly shaken Kim K finally revealed the breaking point in her union with the iconic rapper.

“I just honestly can’t do this anymore,” Kim said on last night’s episode of Keeping Up with the Kardashians. “Why am I still in this place where I’m stuck for years? Like, he goes and moves to a different state every year. I have to be, like, together so I can raise the kids. He’s an amazing dad, he’s done an amazing job.”

Speaking with her sisters, Kendall and Kylie Jenner, the 40-year-old TV personality said she felt Kanye needed a different type of partner.

“I just think he deserves someone who will support his every move and go follow him all over the place and move to Wyoming. I can’t do that,” she admitted. “He should have a wife that supports his every move and travels with him and does everything, and I can’t. I feel like a f–king failure. It’s my third f–king marriage. Yeah, I feel like a f–king loser. But I can’t even think about that. I want to be happy.”

In 2019, West made headlines after leaving the glitz and glamour of life in Los Angeles for a more isolated existence in Wyoming. West purchased a 3,200-acre ranch near the town of Cody, a 6,700-acre ranch in the Bighorn Mountains and six commercial properties along 11 acres of Big Horn Avenue in Cody.

During a conversation with her mother, Kris Jenner, Kim said she finally realized their living situation was just too much too much to handle.

“I always just thought that I could have my kids, my husband moves from state to state, and then I realized, like, no, I didn’t come this far just to come this far and not be happy,” she said.

Keeping Up With the Kardashians airs on E! Thursdays at 8 p.m. ET.

Get Breaking News & Exclusive Contest in Your Inbox:

Close Thank you for subscribing! Please be sure to open and click your first newsletter so we can confirm your subscription.

Tearful Kim K Reveals Breaking Point In Marriage To Kanye was originally published on zhiphopcleveland.com