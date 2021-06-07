RADIO ONE EXCLUSIVE
Ohio Woman Dies After Passing Out On Roller Coaster

The park issued a statement on their Facebook page following the incident

A day of fun turned to tragedy as a woman who lost consciousness aboard a roller coaster at an Indiana theme park later died at a hospital.

The tragic scene unfolded on a Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari roller coaster Friday (June 4). The Indiana amusement and water park said an emergency crew arrived at the Voyage coaster three minutes after 47-year-old Dawn R. Jankovic, of Brunswick, Ohio, was discovered in her seat at the conclusion of the ride.

In a report by Fox8, Dubois County Coroner Katie Schuck said Jankovic died later that evening at a hospital in Jasper, Indiana.

On the Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari Facebook page, a statement was posted about the incident.

“A full inspection of the roller coaster has been performed, and it was determined that the ride operated as it was intended to.” The statement read. “The ride remained closed for the evening out of respect for the family. Holiday World & Splashin’ Safari officials ask for your thoughts and prayers for the Guest and her family, as well as for Team Members who were onsite.”

Indiana , ohio woman , roller coaster , theme park death

