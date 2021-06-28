CLE
SPORTS: Cavs’ Star Kevin Love Joins U.S. Olympic Basketball Team

One of the faces of the Cleveland Cavaliers is heading to the Summer Olympics this year!

Cavs forward Kevin Love has been chosen to be part of the U.S. men’s basketball team slated to compete and represent the country.

This will not be the first time that the “five-time NBA All-Star” has played in the Olympics.  He previously took part back in 2012 where the team he was on had “finished undefeated and won the gold medal over runner-up Spain in London.”

Love is one of the twelve NBA players to represent the U.S. in this year’s Olympics, which is taking place in Tokyo after being postponed from last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

From WEWS News 5 Cleveland:

Selected for the 2021 U.S. Olympic Team, which is seeking a fourth consecutive Olympic title, were:

Bam Adebayo (Miami Heat)

Bradley Beal (Washington Wizards)

Devin Booker (Phoenix Suns)

Kevin Durant (Brooklyn Nets)

Jerami Grant (Detroit Pistons)

Draymond Green (Golden State Warriors)

Jrue Holiday (Milwaukee Bucks)

Zach LaVine (Chicago Bulls)

Damian Lillard (Portland Trail Blazers)

Kevin Love (Cleveland Cavaliers)

Khris Middleton (Milwaukee Bucks)

Jayson Tatum (Boston Celtics)

“Our roster features players who are experienced in the international game, and this team has outstanding athleticism, versatility and balance. We also believe we have excellent leadership, which is a necessity in order to develop the needed chemistry. We still have a lot of challenges in front of us, but I believe these players will become a team that all Americans will be proud of,” said head coach Gregg Popovich.

The men’s basketball match will take place at the Saitama Super Arena.

Are you excited to see Kevin Love represent both Cleveland and the Cavs in this year’s Summer Olympics?

 

