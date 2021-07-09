Celebrity News
Jodie Turner-Smith Looks Regal In A Custom Gucci Gown At The Cannes Film Festival

The celebrities have gathered in the south of France for the Cannes Film Festival. Among the models and movies stars to grace the red carpet is actress Jodie Turner-Smith. The Queen & Slim actress was a complete stunner at the premiere of her movie After Yang, clad in a elaborate Gucci gown.

The custom strapless yellow and cream ombré feathered dress featured a crystal embroidered corseted bustier with black studded cups. She accessorized the look with Gucci High Jewelry’s (a collection that features Jodie in the latest campaign) yellow gold necklace, bracelet and earrings that featured yellow beryls and diamonds, along with a white gold heart shaped tanzanite and diamond ring.

 

Talk about details! The 34-year-old goddess brought all of the drama to the red carpet in the jaw-dropping, custom ensemble. If this was what she brought in the first couple of days of the festival, I can’t wait to see what else she has up her sleeve. The Cannes Film Festival kicked off on July 6th, and will conclude on July 17th. With just one week remaining, we are sure to see more extravagant gowns hit the red carpet.

What do you think? Did Jodie Turner-Smith bring the drama to the Cannes Film Festival with her custom Gucci gown?

