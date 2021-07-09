Ohio State Trooper Pulls Man Over For Speeding Then Saves Him From Choking On Weed

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

For those of you who’ve been pulled over by authorities and just knew you had something in your possession that could get you caught up, we can understand wanting to, well, get rid of the evidence if you will. However, it might be best not to die in the process of trying to avoid fines and/or prison time.One Ohio roadster found this lesson out the hard way after he, in an attempt to dodge a weed possession charge, swallowed his bud and had to actually be saved from choking on it by the officer that pulled him over.

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON INSTAGRAM & TWITTER. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

TMZ exclusively reported on this bizarre turn of events, which started when State Trooper Charles Hoskin pulled over the gasping-off-that-gas driver in question, Stephan R. Elash, for speeding and not wearing a seat belt. Things took a drastic turn when Hoskin soon realized that Elash was choking on something. He then proceeds to perform the Heimlich, and in seconds is back to business as per usual.

Take a look at TMZ’s summary of what resulted next:

“After a few Heimlich thrusts, the driver tries to throw up, but it’s still not working. That’s when Trooper Hoskin had to really apply some force … which saved Elash’s life.

You can see the driver admit he swallowed a gram of weed, and apologize to the officer. EMS checked him out and he was okay, medically. Legally? Well, he was cited for speeding, failure to wear a seat belt — and yes, hit with a misdemeanor for marijuana possession. It’s still illegal in Ohio.”

STAY INFORMED! CLICK HERE TO SIGN UP FOR OUR NEWSLETTER!

As we stated earlier, it’s perfectly understandable to try and beat the system — who really wants to spend a weekend in a jail cell?! However, four days in lockup with bread sandwiches as pillows sounds much better than eternity six feet under all because you wanted to avoid a weed charge.

Watch the footage captured from Officer Hoskin’s dash cam below, and let it be a reminder to accept responsibility for your screw-ups…..or, just remember to never try and swallow marijuana if you get caught speeding:

READ MORE STORIES ON BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM:

HEAD TO THE BLACKAMERICAWEB.COM HOMEPAGE

Ohio State Trooper Pulls Man Over For Speeding Then Saves Him From Choking On Weed was originally published on blackamericaweb.com

Also On WERE-AM 1490: