LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Taking on Pittsburgh Again, This Time With Zoos and the Asian Lantern Festival

The Cleveland Metroparks Zoo has seen enormous success with the popular Asian Lantern Festival every summer for the past few years.
Now, the Pittsburgh Zoo is set to host the same type of event and is Cleveland is responding to the Steel City zoo through “legal action in the U.S. District Court of Cleveland.”
The Metroparks has filed a copyright claim against Pittsburgh over the use of the ‘Asian Lantern Festival’ phrase, which the Metroparks “to own a trademark on.”
From WKYC 3News Cleveland:
Legal documents obtained by 3News show that the Cleveland Metroparks, under the name Cleveland Metropolitan Park District, filed a verified complaint for a temporary restraining order, as well as a preliminary and permanent injunction and damages over the Pittsburgh Zoo’s use of the phrase.
In a statement to 3News, Cleveland Metroparks Communication Manager Jeff Tolman says that the Pittsburgh Zoo toured the Asian Lantern Festival in 2020 before creating promotional and marketing materials for a similar event in Pittsburgh set for the summer of 2021, under the same trademarked name.
“Asian Lantern Festival has become a summer staple in Cleveland and we want to protect our event and the reputation and success we have achieved over the past several years,” Tolman told 3News.
Court documents show that the Metroparks has “an agreement with Tianyu Arts & Culture, Inc., a company specializing in Asian-themed light displays, to present the festival to visitors under the name “Asian Lantern Festival,” which they say “no other entity in the United States was using” previously.”
However, Tianyu Arts & Culture is involved with both the Cleveland and Pittsburgh lantern celebrations.
Pittsburgh Zoo and its attorneys respond to the Cleveland Zoo clams as “impossible, stating that Asian-Lantern Festivals have been around for thousands of years, and more recently have been held in St. Petersburg, Florida; Louisville, Kentucky; Tuscon, Arizona; Des Moines, Iowa; and Providence, Rhode Island.”
They also claim that the Metroparks has “no right to claim a trademark on the” ‘Asian Lantern Festival’ name.
Cleveland Zoo argues in response that Pittsburgh Zoo did not host and come up with an idea for the event until after officials from that zoo visited the one in The Land last year.
It is also noticeable that the two similar festivals will run at the same time with Cleveland and Pittsburgh so close to each other.
With the success of the festival at the Cleveland Zoo, where “more than 150,000 annual visitors” have visited the attraction since the celebration started in 2018, it is not surprising to see another zoo, especially one in a city that is one of The Land’s biggest rivals, try and take advantage of the opportunity.
The court date involving the festival name and two zoos will take place on July 15 at 2 p.m.
Click here to read more.
Article and Video Courtesy of WKYC 3News Cleveland
First and Second Picture Courtesy of Akron Beacon Journal and Getty Images
13,000 Clevelanders Attend Radio One’s 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo Presented by First Year Cleveland! [VIDEO]
13,000 Clevelanders Attend Radio One’s 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo Presented by First Year Cleveland! [VIDEO]
1. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 1 of 136
2. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 2 of 136
3. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 3 of 136
4. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 4 of 136
5. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 5 of 136
6. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 6 of 136
7. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 7 of 136
8. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 8 of 136
9. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 9 of 136
10. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 10 of 136
11. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 11 of 136
12. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 12 of 136
13. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 13 of 136
14. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 14 of 136
15. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 15 of 136
16. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 16 of 136
17. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 17 of 136
18. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 18 of 136
19. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 19 of 136
20. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 20 of 136
21. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 21 of 136
22. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 22 of 136
23. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 23 of 136
24. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 24 of 136
25. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 25 of 136
26. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 26 of 136
27. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 27 of 136
28. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 28 of 136
29. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 29 of 136
30. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 30 of 136
31. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 31 of 136
32. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 32 of 136
33. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 33 of 136
34. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 34 of 136
35. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 35 of 136
36. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 36 of 136
37. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 37 of 136
38. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 38 of 136
39. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 39 of 136
40. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 40 of 136
41. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 41 of 136
42. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 42 of 136
43. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 43 of 136
44. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 44 of 136
45. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 45 of 136
46. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 46 of 136
47. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 47 of 136
48. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 48 of 136
49. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 49 of 136
50. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 50 of 136
51. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 51 of 136
52. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 52 of 136
53. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 53 of 136
54. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 54 of 136
55. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 55 of 136
56. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 56 of 136
57. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 57 of 136
58. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 58 of 136
59. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 59 of 136
60. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 60 of 136
61. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 61 of 136
62. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 62 of 136
63. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 63 of 136
64. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 64 of 136
65. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 65 of 136
66. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 66 of 136
67. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 67 of 136
68. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 68 of 136
69. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 69 of 136
70. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 70 of 136
71. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 71 of 136
72. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 72 of 136
73. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 73 of 136
74. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 74 of 136
75. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 75 of 136
76. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 76 of 136
77. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 77 of 136
78. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 78 of 136
79. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 79 of 136
80. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 80 of 136
81. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 81 of 136
82. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 82 of 136
83. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 83 of 136
84. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 84 of 136
85. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 85 of 136
86. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 86 of 136
87. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 87 of 136
88. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 88 of 136
89. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 89 of 136
90. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 90 of 136
91. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 91 of 136
92. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 92 of 136
93. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 93 of 136
94. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 94 of 136
95. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 95 of 136
96. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 96 of 136
97. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 97 of 136
98. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 98 of 136
99. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 99 of 136
100. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 100 of 136
101. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 101 of 136
102. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 102 of 136
103. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 103 of 136
104. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 104 of 136
105. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 105 of 136
106. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 106 of 136
107. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 107 of 136
108. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 108 of 136
109. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 109 of 136
110. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 110 of 136
111. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 111 of 136
112. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 112 of 136
113. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 113 of 136
114. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 114 of 136
115. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 115 of 136
116. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 116 of 136
117. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 117 of 136
118. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 118 of 136
119. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 119 of 136
120. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 120 of 136
121. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 121 of 136
122. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 122 of 136
123. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 123 of 136
124. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 124 of 136
125. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 125 of 136
126. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 126 of 136
127. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 127 of 136
128. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 128 of 136
129. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 129 of 136
130. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 130 of 136
131. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 131 of 136
132. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 132 of 136
133. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 133 of 136
134. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 134 of 136
135. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 135 of 136
136. 12th Annual Family Day at the Zoo 2019Source:@koolvision for Radio One Digital 136 of 136
LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Taking on Pittsburgh Again, This Time With Zoos and the Asian Lantern Festival was originally published on wzakcleveland.com