Politics
HomePolitics

Rep. Jim Clyburn Wants Voting Rights Protected. Filibuster Be Damned.

Clyburn echoed concerns about Senate obstruction on constitutional rights, calling for an exception to the filibuster.

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE
Fed Reserve Chair Powell Testifies Before House Select Subcommittee On Coronavirus Crisis

Source: Bloomberg / Getty

When Rep. Jim Clyburn speaks, he expects Democrats, including the president, to listen. The elder statesman sees a filibuster exception as the only way to move forward with election reform.

In an interview with Politico, Clyburn said President Joe Biden needs to get aggressive with action on the filibuster. Clyburn stopped short of demanding a complete abolition of the procedure.

But he thinks there should be action taken where the legislation involves constitutional rights. The White House has suggested it supports a “talking” filibuster, but the Biden Administration remains reluctant to support even the exception suggested by Clyburn. 

Clyburn isn’t the first to suggest tweaking the filibuster. Voting rights advocate Stacey Abrams previously suggested relaxing the filibuster. Four months ago, Abrams wrote an op-ed calling for the filibuster exception.

“If Republican senators, representing a minority of Americans, attempt to thwart much-needed legislation to protect voting rights for all, Democrats should take bold action to protect our democracy,” Abrams wrote. She also highlighted Republicans setting a precedent for a filibuster to carve out to pass the Trump tax cuts benefiting wealthy Americans.

Others have called for outright abolishing the filibuster. Leading civil rights and Democracy reformers see Republican refusal to reach a consensus on election reform as a grave threat to the state of American Democracy. 

In the past two months, Republicans have filibustered an inquiry into the Jan. 6 Capitol attack and a discussion on the For the People Act, a key piece of legislation that was drafted to protect voting rights.

After the Republicans’ filibuster shut down discussions to advance the For the People Act, the nonpartisan Fair Election Center released a statement from its President and CEO Robert Brandon pointing to the broad support among all Americans. “Supported by 8 in 10 Americans, this bill can help bring us closer to the true ideals of American democracy,” said Brandon. 

He reiterated the argument against the filibuster expressed by many voting rights and civil rights leaders. “Unfortunately, the filibuster, a tool deeply rooted in white supremacy that has long been wielded to block legislation advancing social and political equality, currently stands in the way of enacting these crucial measures.” 

Introduced in the Senate as S.1, the  For the People Act is a sweeping democracy reform bill with notable bipartisan support from all corners of the political spectrum except Congress. 

Democratic Sens. Joe Manchin and Krysten Sinema continue to be roadblocks to changing course on the filibuster. Taking action Sunday, the group Indivisible called on its members to contact their senators and demand the filibuster be eliminated from passing the Senate version of the For the People Act.

Despite both senators dancing around the issue of bipartisan support, no Republican senators have made meaningful steps or concessions on the topic. And there’s no indication 10 Republicans will break ranks with their party leadership to back the important legislation.

A group of concerned community members in North Charleston, South Carolina, is urging Sen. Tim Scott to support the People Act. According to local news reports, Scott’s office deflected from the request calling it a “power grab” by Democrats. A local ABC affiliate quoted Lawrence Moore, the director of Carolina for All, Lawrence Moore, as calling it a typical move by Scott.

“We’re not here to be concerned about left and right,” Moore told ABC 4. “What we are concerned about is our democracy. To make America great, we got to make sure it’s America.”

Clyburn also expressed concern about prospects for 2022 without election reform, giving Georgia as an example. 

One of the candidates who inspired historic turnout in Georgia, not once but twice, Sen. Raphael Warnock, gave floor remarks during the debate on the discussion of the For the People Act last month, urging his Republican colleagues to allow debate to move forward.

“Let’s have a principled conversation in front of the American people about voting rights,” said Warnock. “How derelict in our duty would we be if, in this defining moment, we refused to even have a debate about how best to preserve and protect that which is most precious: the democracy itself.”

As a voting rights advocate from Georgia, Warnock understands what is at stake firsthand. Late last month, he introduced legislation to improve state and local election security. Called the “Preventing Election Subversion Act of 2021,” Warnock’s bill creates additional safeguards to prevent partisan pressure on state and local election administration. 

“What could be more hypocritical and cynical than invoking minority rights in the Senate as a pretext for preventing debate about how to preserve minority rights in the society?” Warnock questioned.

SEE ALSO:

Dismantling Democracy’: Republicans Latest Filibuster Is Another Attempt To ‘Kill Black Voting Power’

Biden, Harris Meet With Civil Rights Leaders As Groups Push White House To Preserve Voting Rights

Attorney Michael Avenatti Appears In Court For Hearing In Case Accusing Him Of Stealing Funds From Stormy Daniels

Black People Who Got More Prison Time Than Michael Avenatti For Doing Less

9 photos Launch gallery

Black People Who Got More Prison Time Than Michael Avenatti For Doing Less

Continue reading Black People Who Got More Prison Time Than Michael Avenatti For Doing Less

Black People Who Got More Prison Time Than Michael Avenatti For Doing Less

[caption id="attachment_4172289" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Source: Spencer Platt / Getty[/caption] UPDATED: 7:45 p.m. ET, July 8, 2021 Originally published March 8, 2019 Michael Avenatti, the disgraced lawyer who was convicted for trying to extort Nike out of millions of dollars and still faces similar, separate charges for trying to do the same thing to one of his own clients, porn star Stormy Daniels, was effectively given a slap on the wrist when he was sentenced on Thursday for his admitted crimes. A judge openly said he was showing mercy to Avenatti by only sentencing him to two-and-a-half years in what will most likely be a minimum-security, white-collar prison. It was the polar opposite type of prison sentence -- and correctional facilities -- that Black people convicted of lesser crimes are rarely if ever assigned. Washington Post reporter Devlin Barrett live-tweeted about the sentencing hearing and reported that U.S. District Judge Paul G. Gardephe described Avenatti's crimes in the worst of terms, suggesting the lawyer could be given 9-11 years behind bars as federal guidelines recommend. https://twitter.com/AdrienneLaw/status/1413209889640378371?s=20 "Mr. Avenatti’s conduct was outrageous. He hijacked his clients' claims and he used those claims to further his own agenda which was to extort millions of dollars from Nike for himself,” Gardephe said in court before adding: “Mr. Avenatti had become drunk on the power of his platform or what he perceived the power of his platform to be. He had become someone who operated as if the laws and rules which apply to everyone else didn’t apply to him.” But Gardephe lamented on the bench that Avenatti's fellow celebrity lawyer Mark Geragos did not get criminally charged. Geragos is equally guilty of extorting Nike, Gardephe suggested. And because Geragos was not charged, Gardephe reasoned, Avenatti, who was reportedly weeping at his sentencing, should not face the harshest punishment. Geragos "suffered no consequences as a result of his conduct and he was a central figure in the criminal conduct," Gardephe said, adding later: “It would not be justice for Mr. Avenatti to be sentenced to a 9 to 11 year term of imprisonment when Mr. Geragos was not even charged.” Imagine getting that kind of a prison sentence for a felony and not even snitching! It was reminiscent of Paul Manafort's punishment for mortgage fraud, conspiracy and other counts that put the political operative above the country he was charged with serving. Donald Trump’s crony and former presidential campaign chairman only got just seven-and-a-half years in prison despite federal guidelines calling for a 24-year sentence. His conviction stemmed from Special Counsel Robert Mueller‘s investigation into Russian interference in the 2016 presidential election. [caption id="attachment_4172327" align="alignnone" width="1024"] Crystal Mason, middle, convicted for illegal voting and sentenced to five years in prison, sits at the defense table at Tim Curry Justice Center in Fort Worth, Texas, on May 25, 2018. | Source: Fort Worth Star-Telegram / Getty[/caption] In December, Trump pardoned Manafort, but not before he had the privilege of being released early from federal prison to home confinement in May because of COVID-19 concerns. The Washington Post published a report in 2017 detailing how Black men are sentenced to more prison time for the same crime that white people commit. According to NPR, "the average sentence is nearly 20 percent longer for black men than white men." And the disparity doesn't only exist among men, as shown with the case of Crystal Mason, a Black woman in Texas who got a five-year prison sentence for the offense of voting in an election. Similar to with Avenatti, U.S. District Court Judge T.S. Ellis, a white man, expressed some sympathy for Manafort, a Republican operative and consultant who has political roots in the highest levels of politics including working for the presidential campaigns of Gerald Ford and Ronald Reagan. “He’s lived an otherwise blameless life,” Ellis said of Manafort’s offenses, adding that he’s “earned the admiration of a number of people.” All of which leads us to highlight the following examples of Black people who got harsher sentences for doing less than the Avenattie the extortionist.

Rep. Jim Clyburn Wants Voting Rights Protected. Filibuster Be Damned.  was originally published on newsone.com

Latest
DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…
 2 years ago
02.08.21
Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66
 2 years ago
02.08.21
In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…
 3 years ago
02.08.21
Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…
 3 years ago
03.28.18
RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…
 3 years ago
02.08.21
Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway
 3 years ago
02.08.21
WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…
 3 years ago
02.08.21
Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…
 4 years ago
10.09.17
Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…
 4 years ago
10.04.17
LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…
 4 years ago
09.01.17
Photos
Close