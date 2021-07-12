LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Burger Week Underway in The Land!

It’s that time of year again for Cleveland-area burger fans. Another event to not only support local restaurants, but also to give those who crave any of the delicious burgers out there to purchase one at a great price.
The annual Cleveland Burger Week is back for a fourth year and anyone can get a burger for only $6!
That deal is available at 33 of the area’s eateries taking part in what has now become an annual tradition.
From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:
This year’s participants include:
- 49 Street Tavern
- All Saints Public House
- American Burger Bar
- Brown Barn Tavern
- BurgerShop
- Craggy Boglands
- Flat Iron Cafe
- Forest City Shuffle
- The Foundry
- The Greatroom
- Gourmet Guy Cafe
- Greenisland Restaurant
- Grumpy’s Cafe
- Gunselman’s Tavern
- Hatfield’s Goode Grub
- Market Garden Brewery
- Nano Brew Cleveland
- Ninja City
- Nora’s Public House
- Rustic Restaurant
- Sauced Taproom & Kitchen
- Scalper’s Bar & Grille
- Sirna’s
- SOL
- SomthinGood to Eat
- Southern Tier Brewing Co.
- Stevenson’s Bar and Grill
- Teamz Restaurant and Bar
- Thirsty Dog Brewing (Flats East Bank)
- The Rail (3 locations)
- The Rowley Inn
- Toli
- Wild Eagle Saloon
- The Wild Goose
- The Winchester
Burger Week patrons are also reminded that wait times could be longer than normal due to demand, and restaurants could possibly run out of burgers each day. Many of the restaurants are offering take out options as well as carry out, but people are reminded to call ahead as every spot is different.
Passports are also available and they are being issued for area food lovers and burger fans alike. If you consume five or more burgers, along with getting “the accompanying restaurant’s stamp on your passport as proof,” you will be able to take part in the “Ultimate Grill Out” drawing and possibly win giveaways.
For more information on this year’s Cleveland Burger Week, click here.
Click here to read more.
Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland
First Picture Courtesy of Artur Kozlov and Getty Images
Second Picture Courtesy of Hardee’s Corp.
LOCAL NEWS: Cleveland Burger Week Underway in The Land! was originally published on wzakcleveland.com