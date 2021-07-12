LOCAL NEWS: AMBER Alert Cancelled After Missing Two-Year-Old Is Found Safe

A two-year-old who went missing from East Cleveland was found, resulting in the cancellation of an AMBER Alert that was issued to help with finding the child.
Major Jonson, 2, was found safe after he was in a car that was in a driveway before it was stolen.
From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:
Police say the 2-year-old was in the back seat of a white, 2010 Ford Fusion when the suspect drove away with the car in the 16000 block of Elderwood going toward Coit Avenue.
Police say the suspect, 40-year-old Gerald Toney, is the ex-boyfriend of the child’s mother.
The vehicle was taken “with the toddler in the backseat.”
No charges have been announced as of right now.
ORIGINAL STORY BELOW:
A toddler from East Cleveland and his father has disappeared and now there is an alert in efforts to bring back the child safely.
Major Jonson, 2, was inside a a white, 2010 Ford Fusion. The suspect would take off with the child in “the 16000 block of Elderwood going toward Coit Avenue.”
Jonson was “wearing a grey and white shirt” when he disappeared and an AMBER Alert has been issued for him.
From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:
Police say the suspect, 40-year-old Gerald Toney, is the ex-boyfriend of the child’s mother. He is 5’7″ and weighs 209 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes.
The car has front end bumper damage and a black, trash bag covering the sunroof. The license plate is L399591.
If anyone has more information on Toney and the two-year-old, do not hesitate to call the East Cleveland Police Department at 216-451-1234. Dialing 911 is heavily encouraged and even recommended.
