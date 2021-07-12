LOCAL NEWS: AMBER Alert Cancelled After Missing Two-Year-Old Is Found Safe

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video CLOSE

A two-year-old who went missing from East Cleveland was found, resulting in the cancellation of an AMBER Alert that was issued to help with finding the child.

Major Jonson, 2, was found safe after he was in a car that was in a driveway before it was stolen.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Police say the 2-year-old was in the back seat of a white, 2010 Ford Fusion when the suspect drove away with the car in the 16000 block of Elderwood going toward Coit Avenue. Police say the suspect, 40-year-old Gerald Toney, is the ex-boyfriend of the child’s mother.

The vehicle was taken “with the toddler in the backseat.”

No charges have been announced as of right now.

ORIGINAL STORY BELOW:

A toddler from East Cleveland and his father has disappeared and now there is an alert in efforts to bring back the child safely.

Major Jonson, 2, was inside a a white, 2010 Ford Fusion. The suspect would take off with the child in “the 16000 block of Elderwood going toward Coit Avenue.”

Jonson was “wearing a grey and white shirt” when he disappeared and an AMBER Alert has been issued for him.

From WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland:

Police say the suspect, 40-year-old Gerald Toney, is the ex-boyfriend of the child’s mother. He is 5’7″ and weighs 209 lbs with brown hair and brown eyes. The car has front end bumper damage and a black, trash bag covering the sunroof. The license plate is L399591.

If anyone has more information on Toney and the two-year-old, do not hesitate to call the East Cleveland Police Department at 216-451-1234. Dialing 911 is heavily encouraged and even recommended.

Click here to read more.

Article Courtesy of WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

First Picture Courtesy of Jim Wilkes and Getty Images

Second Picture Courtesy of Robert Lachman and Getty Images

Post and Third Picture Courtesy of Facebook and WJW Fox 8 News Cleveland

Barack Obama Adds Hits By Drake, SZA, Migos & Jazmine Sullivan To His 2021 Summer Playlist 15 photos Launch gallery Barack Obama Adds Hits By Drake, SZA, Migos & Jazmine Sullivan To His 2021 Summer Playlist 1. Rihanna - Desperado 1 of 15 2. Jay-Z - Allure 2 of 15 3. Erykah Badu - Didn't Cha Know 3 of 15 4. Bob Marley - Exodus 4 of 15 5. Migos - Straightenin 5 of 15 6. Bruno Mars, Anderson .Paak - Leave the Door Open 6 of 15 7. Miles Davis - Walkin' 7 of 15 8. Stevie Wonder - If You Really Love Me 8 of 15 9. Drake ft Lil Baby - Wants And Needs 9 of 15 10. H.E.R. ft. Lil Baby - Find A Way 10 of 15 11. J. Cole - Neighbors 11 of 15 12. Smokey Robinson - Tears of a Clown 12 of 15 13. SZA - Good Days 13 of 15 14. Ella Fitzgerald - A Kiss To Build A Dream On 14 of 15 15. The Staple Singers - I'll Take You There 15 of 15 Skip ad Continue reading Barack Obama Adds Hits By Drake, SZA, Migos & Jazmine Sullivan To His 2021 Summer Playlist Barack Obama Adds Hits By Drake, SZA, Migos & Jazmine Sullivan To His 2021 Summer Playlist [caption id="attachment_4143584" align="aligncenter" width="1024"] Source: Jack Brockway / Getty[/caption] Summer just isn't summer without the right songs to keep the vibes goin'. Lucky for us, this Presidential Playlist features the perfect mix of sleeper hits, soulful tunes and Hip-Hop at its finest. Barack Obama has been dropping a curated list of songs - some familiar and others not so much - for some time now. Jay-Z has made the list in the past, and appears again this year with his track "Allure," from The Black Album. Drake also made the cut, as his feature with Lil Baby, titled "Wants And Needs," seems to have made an impression on the former president. Not to worry though, the list includes plenty of veteran voices: Music by The Staple Singers, Stevie Wonder, Ella Fitzgerald and Bob Marley can all be found among Obama's picks. "With so many folks getting together with family and friends, there’s a lot to celebrate this summer." The former president tweeted Saturday morning. "Here’s a playlist of songs I’ve been listening to lately—it's a mix of old and new, household names and emerging artists, and a whole lot in between. https://twitter.com/BarackObama/status/1413848757083545601?s=20 Be sure to check out Obama's latest Summer Playlist for some new titles to add to your own music collection, and check out a few of his favorite jams in the gallery below.

LOCAL NEWS: AMBER Alert Cancelled After Missing Two-Year-Old Is Found Safe was originally published on wzakcleveland.com