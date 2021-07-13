Medical Mixup: Wrong Patient Given Kidney At Ohio Hospital

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER.

A medical mixup at University Hospitals in Cleveland led to a kidney being given to the wrong patient. Fortunately, officials confirmed the patient was compatible to the kidney they received and is expected to recover.

“We have offered our sincerest apologies to these patients and their families,” hospital spokesperson George Stamatis said in a statement shared by Newsweek. “We recognize they entrusted us with their care. The situation is entirely inconsistent with our commitment to helping patients return to health and live life to the fullest.”

Two employees at the hospital have been placed on administrative leave in relation to the accidental transplant.

Bizarre – and potentially deadly – occurrences of improper organ transplants are very rare. Heather Mekesa, chief operating officer of Lifebanc, Northeast Ohio’s only nonprofit organ and tissue recovery organization told News 5, “99.9 percent of the time, this doesn’t happen and organ donation does truly save lives.”

“There’s almost twenty five hundred people here in Northeast Ohio waiting on that kidney transplant list,” she said. “And the success rate is wonderful. But the unfortunate circumstance is there’s not enough donors out there to really get that list down. And that’s so important.”

