Actor Charlie Robinson Passes Away at Age 75

We are sad to report that, Actor Charlie Robinson has passed at the age of 75. According to Fox News, the cause of the death was Cardiac arrest and cancer. Robinson was known for his many appearances on TV & Movies but his most known for his character “Mac” on ‘Night Court’. The Houston native also made an appearance in the movie ‘Set it off.

The sitcom actor was previously married to actress Emily Erwin. Robinson & Emily had 3 children together, Charles, Henry & Julianna.

Our thoughts and prayers go out to Robinson’s friends and family. More news to come as the story develops.

