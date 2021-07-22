Rickey Smiley Morning Show
HomeRickey Smiley Morning Show

How Does The Growing Number Of Unvaccinated People Dying From COVID Make You Feel?

WERE AM Mobile App 2020

LISTEN LIVE. LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER

News Talk Cleveland Featured Video
CLOSE

With COVID-19 cases tripling and deaths from the disease on a rapid rise, there’s a common factor in virtually every new case: they’re not vaccinated!

The Rickey Smiley Morning Show crew decided to dive into the topic by voicing their personal opinions, sharing the facts and taking calls from those with real-life experience of battling coronavirus.

Text “RICKEY” to 71007 to join the Rickey Smiley Morning Show mobile club for exclusive news. (Terms and conditions).

Whether you’re a conspiracy theorist, not convinced we’ve been going through a deadly pandemic for the past year-and-a-half or just simply being stubborn, choosing to stay unvaccinated can put your health or life overall in serious risk.

To put things in a bit more perspective, take a look at Dr. Brytney Cobia’s viral Facebook post that she says helped convince people to get vaccinated:

 

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE TO OUR YOUTUBE.

 

For those who called into the show, the growing number of unvaccinated people proved to be a hot topic to discuss. “I feel like that it’s due to the conspiracy theories and the misinformation,” said one healthcare worker who’s been working the entire pandemic, further adding, “People need to get vaccinated. It is important for people to get vaccinated, it is important for our kids — it is important to our whole world that we continue to get vaccinated because, as we all know, viruses can continue to mutate. Some protection is better than none.”

CLICK HERE TO DOWNLOAD OUR APP AND TAKE US WITH YOU ANYWHERE!

Join the conversation by watching the video below, and sound off with your own thoughts on this global issue:

 

HEAD BACK TO THE RICKEYSMILEYMORNINGSHOW.COM HOMEPAGE

https://www.youtube.com/channel/UCCIWDT7Z_BY8vCeYbYAO2OA?sub_confirmation=1

How Does The Growing Number Of Unvaccinated People Dying From COVID Make You Feel?  was originally published on rickeysmileymorningshow.com

Also On WERE-AM 1490:
A Photo Book Into The Life Of Civil Rights Icon & Congressman John Lewis
24 photos
Latest
DONATE NOW: St. Jude Children’s Hospital Help Save…
 2 years ago
02.08.21
Report: James Ingram, Singer-Songwriter Passes Away At 66
 2 years ago
02.08.21
In The Studio: Goeffrey Golden Debuts New Single…
 3 years ago
02.08.21
Twenty-Four Years Of Sexual Misconduct Allegations Against R.…
 3 years ago
03.28.18
RADIO ONE presents St. Jude Radiothon 2018 [Donate…
 3 years ago
02.08.21
Wow 2018 Stellar Awards Flyaway
 3 years ago
02.08.21
WIN NOW: The Big Game Contest for Football…
 3 years ago
02.08.21
Hollis A. Daniels Arrested For Killing Of Texas…
 4 years ago
10.09.17
Kenneka Jenkins’ Mother Renews Protests Of Hotel In…
 4 years ago
10.04.17
LSAP Radio Logo 2020
Protected: Who Is Colin Warner? Learn the True…
 4 years ago
09.01.17
Photos
Close